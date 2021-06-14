They are arrested for extorting a man in Cuajimalpa on behalf of the CJNG

MEXICO CITY.- Two alleged extortionists of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) were arrested in flagrante delicto, reported the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) of Mexico City.

This, after a citizen complaint, agents of the Investigation Police deployed a surveillance operation in the Amado Nervo neighborhood, Cuajimalpa mayor’s office.

It may interest you: Lenin Canchola’s gang extortionist falls

The investigation shows that the victim received calls in which a man, who identified himself as a member of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, threatened him and demanded money at different times, so the victim made various cash payments and delivered goods.

The victim made the corresponding complaint for extortion, so with the surveillance work it was possible to identify two subjects named Edgar ‘N’ and Jesús ‘N’ who were presented before the Public Ministry of the Prosecutor’s Office for the investigation of the crime of Kidnapping where your legal status will be determined.

Agents of the @PDI_FGJCDMX secured two men in flagrante delicto, for their probable participation in the crime of extortion https://t.co/9Dh58scBeo @mileniotv @ImagenTVMex @NTelevisa_com @telediario pic.twitter.com/zSCxWVOC12 – CDMX Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaCDMX) June 13, 2021

Find accurate information about Mexico City in Community.

Are you about to do a procedure? Check here costs and requirements.

*

sarr