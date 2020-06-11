The Argentine mobility platform “VoyenAuto” launches an application to offer an even cheaper and safer vehicle rental service to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially it will only be available for Buenos Aires.

The mobility platform offers only zero kilometer own vehicles. “VoyenAuto” allows you to choose the car you want: they have compact, medium, family, adventure, VIP, executive, automatic, luxury vehicles, SUVs, pick-ups and hybrids.

With less than a year on the market, The company already has 150 vehicles available of different makes and models. Their costs are very cheap: they have cars for rent that start at $ 1,590 pesos a day.

“We developed an application for cell phones and smartphones, available for download in both Android and IOS stores. Very simple, comfortable and intuitive, our app expands the possibilities of accessing the vehicle rental and subscription service “, says Leonardo Iglesias, CEO of VoyenAuto. VoyenAuto’s estimated turnover for 2021 is $ 12 million. In 2020, before the pandemic, they calculated to earn $ 8 million.

Although the essence of the company remains the same, the 2020 forecast was dashed: “We want to help you have the car you want, only when you need it, in your home, office or wherever you choose,” explains Leonardo Iglesias, CEO from VoyenAuto. “It will depend a lot on when you resume activity and tourism”adds a company spokesperson.

“Our intention is to continue growing beyond the current context. We trust the VoyenAuto service will have an increasing demand in the future. And we believe that in the current pandemic, we can play an important role by offering safer mobility for authorized workers in particular and for people in general, “added the executive.

In front of COVID-19, VoyenAuto adapted to international cleaning and disinfection protocols. The platform has its operators equipped to deliver the vehicles correctly and upon receiving them back, to meet health and safety standards. “We want to provide an economic, flexible and secure service so that all our users can handle themselves freely,” concludes Iglesias.

The investment

The creators of VoyEnAuto made an initial investment of $ 500 thousand for the implementation of the project. In principle, the estimated billing for the first year is around $ 6 million, although from the company they consider that once the service that “gains critical mass and people start adopting it, it will grow exponentially.” For this reason, they admitted that “it would not be strange to reach $ 10 million in the first year,” they explained.

Today, they plan to bill $ 12 million in 2021. The pandemic did not stop the “VoyenAuto” service.