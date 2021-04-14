They are already parents! Macaulay Culkin and former Disney star | Instagram

“We are full of joy” were the first words that the actor Macaulay Culkin, from “My poor angel“and his partner, Brenda Song have recently expressed before the arrival of their first baby.

The news has been an event, the legend and endearing interpreter of “Kevin McCallister“From the classic film phenomenon,” My poor Angel “has brought into the world a girl who makes him a father for the first time.

According to the first reports that have transpired until today, the little girl would be called “Dakota”, which has a special meaning particularly for whoever was the outstanding one “child star“from the 90s for” Mi Pobre Angelito “1 and 2, two of the highest grossing films in cinema.

The arrival of the little girl who came to this world a few weeks ago, on April 5 in the city of Los Angeles, United States, represents a “great joy” for the two actors, according to the only statements that the couple made up to this point. moment, released to Esquire magazine.

It is worth mentioning that the 40-year-old actor, known mostly for his role as one of the most seasoned children of the McCallisters, had previously made known his plans to become a father with the actress.

The newborn of just a few days “Dakota Song Culkin”, is born the son of a family of actors, the New Yorker, who will act in films like “My first kiss” “Uncle Buck to the rescue”, “Richie Rich” inspired by the Ricky Ricón cartoon, among the best known, and Brenda Song who rose to fame on the Disney Channel children’s show Zack and Cody: Twins in Action.

Today’s newly released parents met on the set of a movie in Thailand, and since 2017 they were captured together on several occasions, however, both are a very private couple since neither share photos in their respective accounts that provide more details about each other. their relation.

Culkin honors his younger sister.

“Dakota” was the younger sister of the American artist who lost her life at the age of 29 in a car accident in 2008, Culkin and her partner have decided to honor her memory in a very special way by naming their first daughter.

The sister of the one recognized with the “Young Artist Award” lost her life one Wednesday after being hit by a car in Los Angeles, she was walking along the sidewalk when she suddenly took a wrong step towards the road, at which time she was hit by the vehicle traveling at an apparently permitted speed around 11 at night.

Despite the fact that Dakota was transferred to the hospital of the University of Los Angeles, UCLA, the serious injuries that she presented led to her fatal outcome.

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle, who according to the detectives determined was not under the influence of substances or alc0h0l got out to help her.

The driver who hit her, stopped, gave her help and identified himself, as required by law, “said Richard French, a spokesman for the city police.

According to French’s official version, it was specifically “severe brain trauma” that claimed his life.