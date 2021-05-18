They are all suspects. First trailer for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Hulu has released the first official trailer for ‘Only Murders in the Building’, a comedy and mystery series whose cast is led by Steve Martin and Martin Short with Selena Gomez.

Its plot revolves around three strangers obsessed with true crime podcasts who will not, unexpectedly, find themselves involved in a criminal case that turns their lives upside down.

Martin himself is the creator (along with John Hoffman) and main screenwriter of this 20th Century Fox Television, 20th Television and Rhode Island Ave. Productions production which is expected to be distributed internationally by Disney + through Star.

Jamie Babbit, Cherien Dabis, Gillian Robespierre and Don Scardino share the direction of the ten episodes that make up this series to premiere on August 31, at least in the United States.

