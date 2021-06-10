They are alive! They ask to rescue 2 dogs that fell in the Puebla sink

PUEBLA

The two dogs that accidentally fell into the sinkhole of Santa María Zacatepec, community of Juan C. Bonilla, Puebla, are alive last Tuesday, whose owners ask the authorities to save the animals.

A video of Mexico Dji Puebla taken with a drone, which has quickly gone viral, shows how the two dogs are on a beach in this hole that is almost 20 meters deep and whose origin has not been clarified by researchers from the Institute National Polytechnic, UNAM, the National Civil Protection Coordination, the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) and the state government.

#Now | Drone captures the two dogs that fell into the # sinkhole in Santa María #Zacatepec. They are alive! Via: Mexico Dji Puebla pic.twitter.com/ojR64vAM09 – Juan Carlos Valerio (@JCarlos_Valerio) June 10, 2021

The dogs, one honey color and the other white, are puzzled and try to find the exit, not knowing that there is none and the authorities warn of danger to define a rescue plan, because the walls of this tunnel of almost 100 are fragile meters in length, especially due to recent downpours.

Fátima Ortega Jiménez, owner of one of the animals, an 8-month-old pit bull named Spay, begs for her pet to be rescued.

The head of the Ministry of the Interior (SEGOB), Ana Lucía Hill Mayoral, reported that Civil Protection of the state and other authorities value the relevance of rescuing the animals.

Governor Luis Miguel Barbosa Huerta plans to visit the area, in order to talk with those affected, who will surely expose the problems with their houses and farmland, as well as what happened with these pets.

jcs