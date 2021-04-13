They are afraid of us | The NY Journal



Voter rights protest before Supreme Court (27-2-2013)

Photo: Javier Sierra / Courtesy

After the cleanest and most massive elections in history, Republican governors and legislators are making it clear that they are afraid of us. And instead of trying to win our vote with their ideas, they choose to attack you with the worst voter suppression campaign in recent history.

The panic has resulted in the proposal or approval of more than 360 legislative initiatives in 47 states to restrict our right to vote, alleging the Big Lie, that in 2020 electoral fraud defeated Donald Trump.

So far, the undisputed leader in this race for suppression is Georgia. On March 25, Republican Governor Brian Kemp ratified the draconian SB 202, the Frankenstein of racist laws, as one state senator called it. The initiative limits vote-by-mail options, early voting options, and the number of voting boxes, and — in a nod to Trump’s attempts to overturn election results in that state — puts the Board of Elections State in the hands of the legislature to interfere according to political preferences. Incredibly, it also criminalizes giving water or food to voters online.

In protest, the Baseball League decided to move its venue for the All Stars game from Atlanta to Colorado, sparking calls for a boycott from Republican politicians. Days later, the Florida legislature added a clause to a bill that would also penalize those who give water to voters online. Of course, being Latino, black or indigenous already exponentially increases the waiting periods to vote.

This crisis that threatens the essence of the democratic order has deep roots in the conservative movement. In 2013, the conservative Supreme Court dealt a fatal blow to the Voter Rights Act by weakening its 5th Clause, which required states to consult with the federal government to reform their electoral laws.

The remedy against this undemocratic plague is called the Law for the People, the Senate bill that would complete the most progressive electoral reform in half a century. The initiative would require automatic voter registration, extend voting by mail, and dramatically reduce the influence of hidden money in campaign finance, among other initiatives.

The initiative has alarmed the reactionary forces and their powerful financiers because it would end the yoke that prevents millions of Latinos, blacks, indigenous people and low-income people from freely exercising their sacred right to vote and decide their future and that of their families.

They are afraid of us because we are many more than them.

Javier Sierra is a columnist for the Sierra Club. Follow him on Twitter @javier_SC