They are 17 years old or younger, they are the winners of the Spanish Computer Olympiad, and that is how they see the future of programming

Darío Martínez in a 15-year-old boy from Valencia. A year ago, I did not know how to program. Today, he is the winner of the last Spanish Computer Olympiad, a contest promoted by the Aula Escola Europea Foundation in Barcelona that since 1997 has been held in search of the most promising heads of computer programming focused on algorithmic resolution.

“I started programming last summer, after confinement. A little because of its possible use to do things related to mathematics and a little out of boredom, some friends who already knew how to program also encouraged me, and they helped me a little to learn Python”, tells us.

The fact that Darío did not know how to program until relatively recently is a common pattern in candidates who present themselves to the OIE. Hundreds of high school, high school and middle school students of the country each year that are sifted through statement problems that bring any muggle from programming and algorithm into the Matrix.

Twenty-four participants entered the final phase who had to solve five of these problems in three and a half hours. From there came the four winners or gold medalists this year, who will represent Spain in the International Olympiad, this year online for obvious reasons. In Engadget we have spoken with these top four finishers so they can tell us how they see the future of programming, development, and how they have been formed from their pre-university eyes.

Learning to program with internet resources is possible (or at least they have been able to)

Bernat Pagès was the runner-up of this edition. A 17-year-old from Girona, Bernat did start playing with Scratch since he was little. “Both my parents studied engineering and that encouraged me to start from such a young age,” he tells us. However, with regard to competitive programming – in which the focus is on solving problems, with specific languages, and parameters such as memory use and execution time are also valued – it also started less ago. of a year, resorting to websites promoted by the OIE itself to train, such as Codeforces or Jutge.org, which they recommend in their training manuals.

A pattern similar to that of Óscar Garries, 17 years old, from Barcelona; third classified. Garries tells us that he started programming two and a half years ago “because I wanted to make some money”. In fact, he affirms that what he values ​​most about programming is “being able to create whatever you want as long as you have the desire and the time.”

In his case, he resorted to courses on low-cost paid platforms such as Coursera or Udemy … “But most of the things I have learned in the end by looking at YouTube or the documentation of the languages,” he says.

Joan Cintas is the fourth classified and precocious genius with whom we have spoken, aged 17 and trained in the Aula Escuela Europea -promoter of the Olympiad- where he did receive programming courses from (still) younger. “In the second year of ESO we started programming with C ++. I immediately liked the idea of ​​programming and being able to solve those complex problems and I began to work more on my own, either with websites or with face-to-face classes that my school gave with so as to prepare the different programming contests that we find in Spain “, says Joan, who nevertheless affirms that she has also gone to websites to learn extra in a self-taught way.

Teens in love with how algorithms solve problems

A common pattern that we have found when chatting with them is that in the necessary interconnection between mathematics and programming, for these children the former has an even more central weight.

The clearest case is that of Darío, who tells us that what motivates him most about programming is “his relationship with mathematics and the ‘challenge’ it entails make efficient algorithms to solve problems related to these. I’m not very interested in learning new languages ​​or knowing how they work internally, but I really like algorithms and problem solving. “

This passion for algorithms is also shown by Bernat: “Personally, what I like the most about programming is the mathematical part behind it. That is, the fact of thinking of an algorithm that solves the problem in the most optimal way possible”.

Joan also alludes to how programming solves endless problems in a short time, and remarks that, from his point of view, “with a computer we can always find a method to solve them efficiently”, he points out.

Ditch Python or Rust: C ++ wins among the programming Olympians

A condition that the Olympiad in Spain has is that the languages ​​allowed to solve problems limited to C ++, Python and Java, a trio that in the main Olympiad is reduced to only the first, specifically promoted by the organization.

This inclination towards C ++ is also clearly marked among the Olympiad medalists. They all mark it as their reference syntax. The language created by Bjarne Stroustrup as an evolution of the mythical C continues to maintain an important quota and importance, although each time Python itself or newer alternatives such as Rust are gaining weight.

Only Java, Python and C ++ are allowed in the OIE

“I learned with Python and I liked it a lot, I think it is a very good language to start with, but the fact that it is much slower and the lack of data structures such as set or priority_queue make me prefer C ++”, says Darío about it.

“Currently I know 3 programming languages: C ++, Python and Java. Java is the one I like the least by far, is very long to write and is not as good at computing time as C ++. Although I really like Python for its simplicity and the speed at which one can write the code, C ++ is the first language I learned and the one I use in competitions, since it is the one that I have more fluency and, although it is long to write, it has a lot of structures already made and ready for you to use, “says Joan, the fourth classified.

And the future? This is how they see themselves and technology in a few years

Asking someone who still has everything ahead of him about the future is like rolling a dice. Logically, most have in their sights studying math and programming, but considering that they still have time to choose a career, their options are open.

Mathematics and its deep research are what most attract the attention of the medalists, along with fields such as deep learning

Óscar Garries, the third classified, is the most pragmatic: “I would like to study math or data, but I doubt that the note will reach me. What motivates me the most in any case is the field of deep learning. I believe that everything related to AI is going to be the one that evolves the most in the future, and what I’d most like to do would be to work on a project like Google’s DeepMind, “Alphabet’s division that explores deep AI and made headlines a few years ago after its AlphaGo program defeated a professional human Go player. for the first time.

Bernat Pagès, the second classified, is one of those who point directly to mathematics. “I am very clear that I want to study mathematics at university, if the cut-off marks allow it. Here in Catalonia there is a program called CFIS that allows you to study two degrees simultaneously, where you could study Mathematics and Data Engineering. I believe that Big Data, or in other words massive data analysis, is going to be a key element in computer development “, he says. Among his aspirations are to dedicate himself fully to mathematical research or, failing that, to work for a BigTech.

It is less clear to Joan, who confesses that she has not yet decided what to study, but that she would like to dedicate herself to the world of technology. Fields such as AI or Augmented Reality are some of the most striking. “In the case that I dedicate myself to computing and technology, I would like to work on specific hardware and software development issues, since I think it is a very interesting field and teamwork allows interactions and transmission of very important ideas, and starting from an idea to a defined final product seems very entertaining to me, “he says when we ask him to imagine himself in a few years.

Darío, this year’s winner, too head towards mathematics and specifically the development of algorithms. “In a few years I hope to have finished my studies and to be able to work in a University investigating in some field of mathematics that I like, probably something related to graphs or combinatorics, I suppose I will not be clear until I have studied more advanced things of different fields “, he says, although he remarks that he is not very clear about it …” Because I still have two years left to choose what to study at the University. “

And there is no girl?

The quartet of seasoned young people perhaps also represents how in programming there is still ground to be gained in order to achieve a greater female presence. But it’s already on its way.

After a first female medalist last year, this course the OIE has had 4 girls in its final

At last year’s Olympics, one of the winners was Blanca Huergo, the first woman to achieve one of the four gold medals.

Blanca is already studying Mathematics and Computer Science at Oxford and, in the meantime, has promoted the celebration of a Women’s Computer Olympiad with which to encourage the participation of the youngest. In this year’s edition, among the 24 finalists there were 4 girls, the largest presence in the history of the contest.