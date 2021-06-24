They approved to raise 1.5 and 2.5% stabilized rents in New York



They protest increased stabilized rents in NYC, 2019.

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario NY

With the coming end of the nationwide ban on evictions, The Rent Regulatory Board (RGB) approved a rent increase last night for about one million rent-stabilized apartments in New York City.

Members voted 5-4 last night for freeze rent for the first six months of one-year leases in rent-stabilized apartments and then a 1.5% increase during the next semester. Tenants with two-year leases will have an increase in 2.5% from October.

The decision was quickly criticized by advocates for both tenants and landlords. Robert Desir, staff attorney with the Civil Law Reform Unit of the Legal Aid Society, He said he was disappointed with the decision.

“These New Yorkers (affected), the vast majority are from neighborhoods of color, include seniors, disabled, working class families and others that are still dealing financially as a result of the pandemic ”, Desir said. “Those in government should promote policies that protect these communities, not measures that add more economic damage to the people who are already struggling to make ends meet ”.

But the rent increase does not match the expenses of the owners, according to Jay Martin, executive director of the Community Housing Improvement Program, a group representing owners who rent rent-stabilized residences.

“We understand that many tenants struggle to make ends meet, but the government should provide the assistance they need through vouchers, specific tax breaks and other subsidy programs. Instead, the government is failing the tenants ”, Martin admitted.

The government “Raises property taxes, This forces rents to skyrocket, and then they exert political pressure on the RGB to implement rent freezes in units with stabilized rent. This forces housing providers to make up the difference, which it often leads to higher rents for other New Yorkers to help subsidize this broken system. ” added to Pix11.

Last year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the RGB voted to freeze rents on one-year leases; and two-year-olds froze for the first 12 months, but were subject to a 1% increase in the second year. Also since June 1, a Income relief program for New Yorkers.