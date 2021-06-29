They apply in San Nicolás second dose to people from 50 to 59 years old

NEW LION. On the morning of this Monday, June 28, the application of the second anticovid dose for people between 50 and 59 years of age began in San Nicolás.

Marco García Rodríguez, Secretary of Mobility and Traffic of San Nicolás, in an interview with ABC News reported that until 12:00 noon there are about 2,000 vaccinated patients in the drive thru of the University Stadium located on Manuel L. Barragán and Pedro de Alba.

While, from the start of the national plan of vaccinationIn that municipality, around 70 thousand people of different age ranges have been vaccinated.

“About 70 thousand people between the two groups of first and second doses … At this point we have about 2,000 people and in the other points we have around 1,500 to 2,000 people vaccinated,” he commented.

Gloria Marroquín, one of the attendees, said she felt calm about receiving the vaccine, although she revealed that she did present a bit of discomfort compared to the previous application.

“Thank God they already vaccinated me, all good, nothing else hurt me a little more than the other one, but all good, I would tell the medical staff that I am glad that they are doing their job and that everyone is coming to be vaccinated “he mentioned.

The application of the antigen will continue until next Wednesday, June 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in that and in the other three modules that are:

Bodega Aurrera Store Module, Santo Domingo avenue between José Guadalupe Posada and Sofía Bassí, in the Bosques del Roble neighborhood. Soriana module on Diego Díaz de Berlanga avenue almost on the corner with Juan Pablo II. Paseo La Fe module, entrance by Las Torres avenue and 11th street, Miguel Alemán neighborhood.

