They apply artificial intelligence to detect rare diseases

Since the symptoms are diverse, it is common for this rare disease to be confused with other pathologies, which can end up making proper medical diagnosis difficult, mainly due to the fact that most patients are usually over 50 years old, which causes the symptoms to be confused with other age-related conditions.

Among some of the most common symptoms we can mention difficulty breathing normally and difficulty walking, which is why the person is generally referred to a cardiology service. However, as many experts agree, at that time the quality of life has already been seriously affected, since some of the patients can no longer go to work or leave home.

Also, since amyloidosis can be fatal, it is imperative that the diagnosis be carried out as quickly as possible. For this reason, projects such as the one carried out by Sopra Steria, the San Juan de Dios Foundation and the San Juan de Dios Hospital in León, are tremendously useful, using Artificial Intelligence as a means to facilitate diagnosis.