They apply a JLO! Michelle Salas and Danilo Díaz in the middle of a kiss | Instagram

The Bennifer is in fashion! Was the daughter of Luis Miguel, Michelle Salas, who celebrated a very romantic birthday, the young woman was caught spilling honey with Danilo Díaz, with whom she is presumed to have a relationship.

Everything seems to indicate that Michelle Salas He would resume his relationship with Danilo Díaz and it was some photographs that would prove this theory after the “influencer” was captured in the celebration of his 32nd birthday in a very romantic moment.

A video circulating on the internet showed that the moment was accompanied not only by happy moments for the young woman, but also by special people, such as Danilo Díaz, with whom she had an affair in 2016.

The video scenes left no room for doubt, the famous daughter of “Sun of Mexico“She looks happy and proof of this was that in the middle of the recording, she blew out the candles on her cake by giving the businessman a tender kiss in front of the guests.

It may interest you With these surgeries Michelle Salas changed her face, they say

The material was disseminated by the @paparazzamx account, through which he describes that during this time, the “fashion design” student has kept her life very discreet, although this time she has given everyone a tremendous surprise.

Michelle Salas reaches 32 years in love !! The model and influencer has been characterized by being totally discreet in her love life, without imagining it, she was surprised giving a tremendous kiss to the one who may be conquering her heart in one of the birthday celebrations

It was through his Instagram account that the “Stephanie Salas’ daughter“He shared a photo in which he appears next to the birthday cake in his honor.

“It took me time to get off the cloud of happiness in which I was these last days,” the young woman wrote at the beginning of the publication.

This birthday exceeded all my expectations in every way. I reaffirmed how lucky and blessed I am to have such incredible people by my side who show me how much they love me with actions and not just words.

The “instagramer” and “blogger” Michelle Salas, thanked everyone for the displays of affection during these days.

He celebrated another year of life by thanking them for making me so immensely happy. Heartfelt thanks to all of you for the divine birthday messages that I received these last days. I love you to infinity !!!!

It may interest you “Yes, Michelle Salas knew!” Does Macarena Achaga deny it?

The actress’s granddaughter Sylvia Pasquel celebrated her 32nd birthday on June 13 with a great party in the port of Acapulco in which she was accompanied by her closest family; His mother, Stephanie Salas, his sister, Camila Valero, his grandmother, Sylvia Pasquel, as well as his ex-partner, Danilo Díaz.

Apparently, Danilo Díaz has been present in the life of Michelle Salas at other times, it would be on the 29th birthday of the young woman where the Venezuelan businessman appears with her and her entire family.

Even though the businessman prefers to stay away from the spotlight, when it comes to pampering Michelle, he does not pay attention to efforts, it could even have been he himself who was in the care of Michelle Salas during her recovery after the mishap she presented skiing in February.

It may interest you Ni loca would have walked with Luis Miguel: Lorena Herrera reveals

So it would be during Michelle’s convalescence, which was spent in Madrid, where Danilo spends much of his time. So it is rumored that he would be the one to accompany her in this difficult process.