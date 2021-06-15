They applaud the arrival of Anette Michel to the program “Hoy” – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Anette Michel appeared as a host on the program “Hoy” alongside Andrea Legarreta, Raúl Araiza, Andrea Escalona, ​​Paul Stanley, Arath de la Torre, Lambda García, Jorge Van Rankin and Marisol González.

Yesterday, at the start of the morning show of Las Estrellas, the great absentee was Galilea Montijo, which pleased many of the netizens who gave the go-ahead to the appearance, albeit temporary, of the host of “MasterChef México”, a program from TV Azteca.

At the start of the broadcast, Legarreta welcomed Anette, both wore a white outfit and were friendly and smiling for the cameras, commenting that they had agreed on their outfit.

Users on social networks celebrated the participation of Anette, whom they described as “nice and elegant”; They suggested that it would be a very good idea to permanently integrate into the morning, where the two stellar conductors are Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo.

“What a difference. Anette with a lot of presence, nice and beautiful elegance. We are already fed up with Andrea and Galilea ”, read among the hundreds of comments.

Despite the approval of several users, many others begged the driver to “get out of there” because she belonged to Azteca, where her family really was and she has been able to shine in all these years.

“Nooooo for years you were in Azteca, the novels and programs you were in made me admire you a lot, you are not one of them Anette .. You became an icon in Azteca.” “Remember that those who come from other television stations and more from TV Azteca, do not want them and make life impossible for them.” “A lot of piece for so little company, with all due respect Annette Michel. You deserve something much better. That place is already depressing with the pure presence of Galilea and Martha (Figueroa) ”.