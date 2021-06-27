They anticipate that ‘Enrique’ will escalate to category II

The Hurricane “Enrique” category 1 On the Saffir-Simpson scale, it is located off the coasts of Jalisco and Colima, reported the National Water Comission (With water).

Therefore, it remains alert about the prevention zone due to hurricane effects from Cabo Corrientes, in Jalisco, to Manzanillo, Colima. And surveillance zone for tropical storm effects from Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, until Mita’s tip, Nayarit.

The #Huracán #Enrique category 1 is located off the coasts of #Jalisco and #Colima. It causes # extraordinary punctual rains in #Nayarit, #Jalisco, #Colima and # Michoacán; as well as torrential punctuals in #Guerrero More information at https://t.co/VVYNAjY7Uo pic.twitter.com/6Xi2BcZQIx – CONAGUA Climate (@conagua_clima) June 27, 2021

In the 24-hour forecast, extraordinary specific rains are foreseen in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán; as well as occasional torrential rains in Guerrero. The rains could be accompanied by electric shocks and strong winds, in addition to increasing the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods in low areas of land.

Wind is forecast with gusts with gusts of 80 to 100 km / h on the coasts of Jalisco and Colima; and with gusts of 70 to 90 km / h on the coasts of Michoacán and Guerrero. In addition to waves of 5 to 7 meters high on the coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán, and 2 to 4 meters high on the coast of Guerrero.

Exercise extreme precautions to the general population in the areas of the states mentioned due to rain, wind and waves (including maritime navigation) and comply with the recommendations issued by the authorities of the National Civil Protection System, in each entity.

At 7:00 am, #Huracán #Enrique is located at latitude 17.9 ° north and longitude 105.9 ° west, 211 km southwest of Manzanillo, Col., with sustained winds of 81 knots (150 KM / H) with gusts of 100 knots (185 KM / H), to the North-Northwest. https://t.co/p0UZV0w2OC pic.twitter.com/9WeO8VUQ6y – SEMAR México (@SEMAR_mx) June 27, 2021

