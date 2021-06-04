They anticipate canceling visit to Kamala Harris

MEXICO CITY

The president of the Political Coordination Board of the Senate of the Republic, Ricardo Monreal, said that they are analyzing with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the relevance of postponing the invitation that had been made to the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, to visit the upper house.

He said that some legislators have expressed concern that polarization could overshadow the meeting, scheduled for next week, which would have to be in a favorable environment for both nations.

“Some voices fear that the electoral process in Mexico and the polarization that is indisputably dominating the public space will overshadow a meeting that should enjoy a more favorable environment,” he said.

Through a message on social networks, he explained that the invitation was made[1]it gives early, but some legislators refuse to receive it in the following week.

He said that the Senate will not be a space for stridency and will be a permanent non-confrontational terrain.

