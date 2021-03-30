they annulled the goal of the victory in 94 ‘… and he left the field throwing the bracelet!

Serbia and Portugal drew 2-2 in the match on matchday 2 of the qualification for the Qatar World Cup after the Portuguese came to win 0-2. The controversy came in added time, where the referee a phantom goal of Cristiano Ronaldo unleashed the anger of the Juventus forward.

Minute 94, Cristiano Ronaldo beat the goalkeeper Eibar Dmitrovic, but when the ball has slightly crossed the goal line appears Mitrovic to become the hero of Serbia. And he was the hero because the referee did not see that the leather had crossed the line of lime and the goal should have risen to the scoreboard and give, in the absence of playing the last seconds of the game, the victory goal for Portugal.

Cristiano RonaldoQuickly, seeing that the referee of the match did not give the goal, he went to protest. The former Real Madrid footballer angrily complained about the referee’s decision, not understanding how he had not seen that the ball had crossed the goal line. In addition, it should be noted that since there is no VAR in the qualification for the Qatar World Cup 2022 it all depended on the decision of the braid.

#UEFA | Unusual move at the end of the match Cristiano Ronaldo scored 3-2 in the last play of the match between Portugal and Serbia 🇷🇸 But the referee said the ball didn’t go in! pic.twitter.com/qLAflkgUvO – In the VAR (@EnElVar) March 27, 2021

The referee did not hesitate and given the continuous complaints of Cristiano Ronaldo He showed him the yellow card. And it is that the Portuguese striker was right in his complaints, since after surpassing Dmitrovic stayed on the baseline, a position from which he could see that the ball had entered the goal of Serbia

Cristiano Ronaldo, with a monumental anger, he ended up leaving the playing field and throwing away the captain’s armband of the Portuguese team. He was aware that two gold points were escaping to his country to lead the group alone that now, due to this result, co-lead with their own Serbia

Moment in which the ball crosses the line after Cristiano Ronaldo’s shot.

Portugal came to go to rest winning 0-2 thanks to the double of the footballer of the Liverpool Diogo Jota. After the intermission, in just 15 minutes, the Serbs managed to equalize the contest with the goals of Mitrovic, who became the top scorer in the history of Serbia, and Kostic.