They announced that it will take several days to regularize the supply of gasoline



Fuel shortages were reported in several areas of the country.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Colonial, the company that operates the largest pipeline network in the United States, announced on Wednesday the resumption of operations after the cyberattack suffered last Friday.

The operations of the company, which offers supply to45% of the US East Coast market resumed at around 5 pm ET.

Despite this measure, Colonial reported in a statement on its website that it will take several days for the supply chain to return to normal.

For this reason, it warned that some markets to which it offers services may suffer or continue to suffer interruptions during the initial period.

Even so, he assured that he will try to move gasoline, diesel and jet fuel “As safely as possible” and that it will continue to do so until the return to normality.

In this sense, he stressed that his priority will be safety, and to that end he will carry out evaluations of this type in the pipeline network during the initial period.

The network transports up to 2.5 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel per day from refineries in the Gulf of Mexico to the southern and eastern United States.

This infrastructure was attacked through the modality of “Ransomware”, a program that blocks access to information in exchange for paying a reward to free it, by the Darkside hacking group, according to the FBI.

The shortage of supplies had been exacerbated this Wednesday in the US by the interruption of Colonial’s activities and had unleashed panic among consumers.

The media showed long lines of vehicles at service stations in many areas of the country.

According to the specialized portal GasBuddy, this Wednesday there was a fuel shortage at gas stations in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Mississippi, West Virginia, Kentucky and even the District of Columbia, where Washington DC is located, among others.

Minutes before Colonial’s announcement, US President Joe Biden had indicated that he expected “good news” in the next 24 hours and had predicted that the situation would be “under control” again.

The Washington Post had revealed that Colonial had no plan to pay a ransom and was working with a cybersecurity firm to restore data from its backup systems.