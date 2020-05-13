The College of Producers of Public Entertainment (CoPEP) today presented its proposal to revive this industry that has been paralyzed since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the measures included in the Entertainment and Entertainment Industry Recovery Plan are limiting the capacity of the public at events to comply with physical distance, establishing entry requirements and hygiene protocols, such as measuring the temperature of the assistants, provide masks and hand sanitizers.

In addition, coordination with venues where shows are held is proposed to disinfect them before and after each event. The new protocols would be backed by a mass communication plan to guide the public about the new security measures.

Nelson Castro, president of the Board of the College of Producers of Public Performances, said they hope to deliver this document earlier next week to Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced, to Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, to the presidents of the legislative bodies, Thomas Rivera Schatz and Carlos “Johnny” Méndez Núñez, and to the Economic Task Force from the government for evaluation.

“We are evaluating the particular needs of all the sectors that make up our industry to ensure we are fair in the proposals. Our industry is one of the most affected and one that will take the longest to recover because it precisely invites rapport and socialization. We have been asking citizens to stay at home for months to avoid contagion, that message responds to the need to guarantee everyone’s health, it will take months to get back together and to do so, we will need to restore confidence to people so that gradually return to participate in person in the events, “Castro explained.

“The entertainment and show business is essential at all times, but in extraordinary moments such as this one, it is of irreplaceable importance in view of the relevance of providing citizens with moments of recreation. On this matter, we are preparing for when the moment allows it, to return to a new reality taking all the security measures to guarantee the well-being of our public as the historical moment requires ”, emphasized the producer.

The CoPEP will request the Governor and the presidents of both bodies, that by legislation or executive order, the administration of the facilities be empowered to relax or adjust the leasing fees for the following: Puerto Rico Coliseum, Convention Center, Luis A. Ferré Fine Arts Center, Symphony Hall, Old Casino, among others.

The President of CoPEP announced that they will make the same request to municipal governments and private facilities where events are held.

Anticipated that They will ask for economic rescue measures as has been done with other sectors of the economy. Among them, support for the operational budget of state facilities, its corporations and municipalities, already affected by a substantial reduction in allocations in recent years, which has resulted in an increase in leasing and search fees. from alternative sources of income such as economic participation in service charges and the sale of tickets charged by ticket vendors.

“In the face of the new reality, where events will require a greater investment in production due to the acquisition of personal safety equipment and the sale of tickets will be limited by function or show to avoid large congregations and contagion, the only way that production will be a viable activity is if the producer receives these incentives from the government ”, declared the President of CoPEP.

The Industry Recovery Plan includes the elimination or a reduction in the I.V.U. to encourage attendance at events.

“The household economy is affected. The country has been dragging a difficult economic situation for years. The pandemic caused the reduction of income for many and it is estimated that tens of thousands will be laid off as a result of this crisis,” said Castro, while anticipating that the industry will have to reduce prices to motivate attendance.

The entertainment industry will also request the flexibility of operating procedures.

“We will request as an incentive for economic recovery, that producers be allowed to work until the year 2022 with the current internal revenue license (that of this year 2020) free of payment of rights fees of $ 200 per year. Of an enrollment of 900-odd collegiate, over 85% percent are small and medium producers. The payment of these rights represents the opportunity to continue working or forces them to have to stop operating, “explained the College’s executive director, Juan Carlos Zapata.

“We suggest that you be allowed to produce with this license and for the same two-year term by availing yourself of a payment plan for the debts accumulated until 2020,” he added. For his part, Zapata anticipated that he will request a hearing before the legislative chambers to analyze changes to the Law to make flexible all the procedures that are before the Office of Services to the Promoter of Public Shows of the Department of the Treasury and that include the endorsement and its amendments, the liquidation , sales reports, discount offers in order to facilitate the operation of the producer.

Another proposal is to exempt show producers from the requirement to present an annual deposit policy of between $ 10 and $ 20 thousand to the Treasury to guarantee the payment of the I.V.U.

The proposed plan temporarily eliminates the collection of the I.V.U.

“Even when it is being charged, in our industry, the sale of tickets is made by an external company that withholds the amounts corresponding to the IVU as an alternative to that deposit until the event is held, and could send it directly to the Department of the Treasury”, Zapata explained. The recruitment of the I.V.U. for the entertainment industry it is over 90 percent.

The president of the College of Producers said that the College will again review its annual fee, which started at $ 1,000 and reached $ 100 after revisions to the law last four years. Currently the fee ranges from $ 350 to $ 950 per year according to the capacity of the venue where it occurs.

The Plan includes the guidelines of sectors such as the College of Actors of Puerto Rico, the administrators of the facilities, businessmen of machinas of Puerto Rico, producers of theater and performing arts, non-profit organizations, creative industries, owners or owners of dealers and kiosks, usher and security companies, artisans, technical services of lights and sound and musicians and producers of public shows, collegiate or not, among others.

The entertainment industry employs more than 12 thousand people, generates $ 150 million annually and is considered the backbone of the social and cultural development of our people. Indicators place the recovery of activity in this industry in the second or third level, which has only just begun with the flexibility of other industries in its first level, but which, since the pandemic emergency was declared, has continued to maintain contact and has provided entertainment for your followers through online events.

.