They announce money for funerals of COVID victims, even undocumented ones. How to request that federal aid?

Those who have lost a relative to COVID-19 will now be able to request help from the federal government for funeral costs, even if the death happened months ago and the person was an undocumented alien, according to the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA).

Nevertheless, The person doing the procedure must be a US citizen or a green card holder. Eligible applicants will receive a check in the mail or direct deposit to the bank, depending on the option they choose in the process. They could reportedly receive up to $ 9,000.

The recent Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) and the American Rescue Plan created the fund for FEMA to provide financial assistance to COVID-related funeral expenses incurred after January 20 of last year.

FEMA will open the rebate fund to applicants on April 12, announced Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who worked with the agency to develop the program.

According to FEMA, Applicants for assistance must meet the following requirements:

-The death must have occurred in the US, including territories such as Puerto Rico.

-Death certificate must indicate death was attributed to COVID-19

-The person requesting assistance must be a US citizen or qualified immigrant who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020. However, the deceased person may have been an undocumented alien.

How to sign up?

The application date opens on April 12. Call the COVID Funeral Hotline Number: 844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 9 pm Eastern time. You can also consult this page in Spanish.

What papers are necessary?

Documentation to verify the identity of the person – the “closest relative” – ​​who calls and their relationship to the deceased.

-A death certificate that lists the deceased’s death as related to COVID-19, according to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

-Documentation of all costs associated with the funeral.

As of yesterday, more than 50,000 New Yorkers had died of COVID-19, the majority in NYC. The COVID-19 relief bill passed in December 2020 earmarked $ 2 billion for funeral assistance and burials. About $ 260 million of those funds will go to New Yorkers, especially families living in the neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic, many of which are low-wage, communities of color. which has generated large debts and lost income, Pix11 said.