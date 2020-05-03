This Tuesday the next launch of a video game based on the soccer adventures of ‘has been officially announced.Oliver and Benji‘known as’Champions‘ in Spain. When knowing this next novelty, the community ‘gamer’ and the lover of the Japanese ‘manga’ has gone mad with joy.

Bandai Namco Spain made it official with this video that has unleashed the euphoria:

Take on a new challenge with the ball magicians. Lead your team to victory with Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions set to launch in 2020 on PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch! # SueñosDeCampeón #OAOAO pic.twitter.com/hgT2ubUFX0 – Bandai Namco Spain (@BandaiNamcoES) January 21, 2020

Actually the video game will be called ‘Captain tsubasa‘, because it is the original title in Japan of this manga from the 1980s and cartoons from the 1990s. It will be available for various platforms: PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

The reactions are very euphoric:

‘Captain Tsubasa’, known as ‘Champions’ and ‘Oliver and Benji’ in Spain, is a manga series written and illustrated by Yōichi Takahashi in 1981. An adaptation to an anime series (cartoons) was developed just two years after the manga’s launch, which had great success internationally, being originally broadcast between 1983 and 1986 by TV Tokyo and directed by Isamu Imakake. In the following decades, short television sequels were made, which did not achieve the same impact of the first adaptation.

History has soccer as its central theme, narrating the intrepid adventures of Tsubasa Ōzora and his friends from childhood until they are professionals and become part of the Japanese national team. They were not originally called Oliver Aton, Benjamin Price or Marc Lenders.

