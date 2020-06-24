The first to travel would be students from the provinces who have entered phase 5 of the quarantine or « new normal »

The coronavirus pandemic continues to plague the world not only at the health level but in all facets of life. For these lands, one of them is the graduate travel: the closing of a stage, the celebration of the end of 14 years of school career, a moment highly anticipated by thousands of students. No virus involved, at this time of year, the season in Bariloche, the destination most chosen by teenagers, would have already started in full. But this 2020 the story is another.

When and how will the trips be made? The topic was recently addressed in a virtual meeting led by the country’s ministers of Education and Tourism, Nicolás Trotta and Matías Lammens, in which the governor of Río Negro participated, Arabela Carreras, and representatives of all sectors that are part of student tourism. There it was established “a horizon to organize the rescheduling of trips « , as the spokespersons of the Tourism portfolio graphed to Infobae. That horizon is September 15, a tentative date tied hand and foot to the country’s sanitary and epidemiological conditions.

Why that date? Because the probable start of the trips was projected for 15 or 30 days after the return to school, which a priori would be in August, after the winter holidays, for which the ministers of Education and Health of the entire country have already started to advance the protocol of returning to the classrooms. ButDue to the level of infections and the strong increase in cases of COVID-19, the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) -City of Buenos Aires and 40 districts that are currently in phase 3-, for now is out of that scheme .

There is a possibility that the trips will extend to December and even to the first months of next year

For this reason, the highest authorities of Education and Tourism of the country together with the cameras that bring together the travel agencies and tourism entrepreneurs of Bariloche analyzed last Tuesday that The first to travel would be students from the provinces that have entered phase 5 of the quarantine or « new normal » and started face-to-face classes, which represents 40% of student tourism. The remaining 60%, concentrated between the City and the Province of Buenos Aires, could be completed by November or December.

There is a possibility that the trips will extend to December and even to the first months of next year, because they will have to be done gradually, in stages, and that will take more time. Tour operators estimate that the number of almost 10,000 students who travel to Bariloche weekly in normal seasons should be reduced by more than half. Therefore, the estimated travel scheme will take several months. The school year for high school seniors could also be extended until the first quarter of 2021, a situation that the country’s ministries of education are also considering at this time.

Back to school, the starting point

In dialogue with Infobae, Adrián Manzotti, Member of the Student Tourism Commission of the Argentine Federation of Associations of Travel and Tourism Companies (FAEVyT), provided more details on the analysis carried out during the virtual meeting in which he participated with the President of the Federation, Gustavo Hani.

« The Ministers of Education and Tourism confirmed the will to work with the tourism sector so that the trips are made. And as it happens throughout the country, Bariloche has the need to reactivate tourism, so that if the school year resumes in August with face-to-face classes in some provinces, we would be in a position to start traveling. Back to school is the starting point for reprogramming, « said Manzotti.

The city of Bariloche has already received its first snowfall in full quarantine and in a context dominated by uncertainty

« The first trips, » he continued, « will be made by students from provinces who are in phase 5 and with the start of face-to-face classes. The city of Bariloche and the province of Río Negro must also go through this phase. With these conditions and the corresponding sanitary authorizations, the tentative schedule could begin to materialize ”.

Manzotti pointed out that travel agencies are already preparing a comprehensive report at the request of the ministers with the information of the student contingents of each province and a travel plan, with details of when they would be, how many students per day and per month.

It is anticipated that if necessary, travel would extend beyond December, even until March 2021, months in which the traditional ski excursions will be replaced by those of rafting, trekking, mountain walks or 4×4 trips, a situation that many parents welcome, because in the face of uncertainty due to the evolution of the pandemic, They consider that traveling in the summer is a safer option, without contagion risks.

Victor Alfaro, President of the Student Tourism Association of San Carlos de Bariloche (ATEBA) also participated in the meeting with the ministers. He said to Infobae which is encouraging news that the Government has made the political decision that travel is on the agenda and stressed that « as the epidemiological reality improves and classes begin, everything will be accommodating little by little and the children they can start traveling. «

It is not known if there will be bowling alleys for this litter of travelers (.)

« It is necessary to put on the table the distribution of the contingents that we have today in order to organize the work. It is important to start early to prepare everything, put together the outing schemes, define criteria, meet with each group, prepare sanitary protocols and set them up in every place in the city, ”added Alfaro.

Phase 5, the requirement in the provinces

The provinces, both the student residence and the one that will receive them, Río Negro, must have left the phases of preventive and compulsory social isolation (ASPO), that is to say go through phase 5, also called “new normal” and enter what is known as compulsory preventive social distancing (DISPO), so that people will be able to move freely, work and hold social gatherings of up to 10 people. In all these activities it will be imperative to strictly comply with the physical distance of 2 meters, the use of face masks, hand and respiratory hygiene, surface disinfection and ventilation of the environments.

Provinces such as Santiago del Estero are currently in phase 5. Catamarca, San Juan, Tucumán and Santa Fe, among others. And some districts of the Buenos Aires interior, such as 25 de Mayo, Bolívar or Las Flores, for example, but this is not the case of AMBA, that is, the City of Buenos Aires, Greater Buenos Aires and Greater La Plata.

The city of Bariloche It already received its first snowfall in full quarantine and in a context dominated by uncertainty. It is not for less: 75% of the people live there from tourism and the city is in phase 3: During the last 7 days, an average of almost 6 positive cases per day has been recorded. Throughout the Río Negro, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 699 cases and 37 deaths.

80% of graduates choose Bariloche

It is estimated that about 120,000 students from all over the country who make the trip of graduates, the vast majority, about 80%, to Bariloche

In the country there are about 200 student tourism agencies, although there are less than ten large operators. that concentrate most of the trips. It is estimated that about 120,000 students from all over the country make the graduate trip, the vast majority, about 80%, to Bariloche.

To a lesser extent, between 15,000 and 20,000, they choose destinations from abroad such as Brazil (Camboriú, Florianópolis and Porto Seguro), Mexico (Cancun), the Dominican Republic (Punta Cana), Cuba and cruises with tours of Uruguayan and Brazilian coasts. The realization of these trips depends on the opening of the borders and the epidemiological situation of the destination countries. In these cases, in addition, it is possible that not only the planned dates will have to be modified, but also a change of destination, whose main option is Bariloche.

Every year and in normal conditions, without viruses or a pandemic, when the season starts, at the end of June, the first to arrive in Bariloche are the people of Mar del Plata, followed by the Tucumans, the Porteños, the people of Buenos Aires and the Santa Fecinos. Usually, students from Mendoza travel in September, those from Chaco in October and those from Córdoba in January.

Protocols, excursions and bowling alleys

Postcoronavirus graduates travel have, for the moment, more doubts than certainties: what will the sanitary protocols be like, with which other students will they be able to share a hotel and excursions, how many beds will be available per room, how will the meal service be implemented and, yearning of the young people, they will open the bowling alleys or not.

The use of face masks, gel alcohol, hand washing, temperature recording, cleaning and ventilation must be very present in all facilities, among other health security measures (Photo: Matias Arbotto)

The possibility of testing all students was ruled out at Tuesday’s meeting. There was talk of developing a kind of preventive containment network so that students move in groups of up to 10 members, have minimal contact with the local population, except with tour operators. Of course, the use of face masks, alcohol gel, hand washing, temperature recording, cleaning and ventilation must be very present in all facilities, among other health safety measures.

“In Bariloche we never stop implementing the basic protocols, situations that we have extreme when the influenza A epidemic occurred in 2009 and the eruption of the Chilean volcano Puyehue in 2011. Now we are very attentive to all the technological innovation that can be added to the protocols. and waiting for instructions from health specialists, « said Alfaro.

The boys do not imagine a trip of graduates without discotheques. Will they be able to open? No information at the moment. Others argue that they could be replaced by outdoor events.

In summary, Bariloche awaits the final authorization for the start of the trips to launch its own and updated protocol for COVID-19, with the help of an expert committee and based on the requirements imposed by the Ministry of Health.

Point by point, the post-pandemic journey

These are the steps of the tentative departure scheme and the development of the trip with sanitary security measures (Shutterstock)

Subject to the school calendar and the sanitary and epidemiological conditions of the country, by way of synthesis and with several open questions, these are the steps of the tentative outing scheme and the development of the trip with sanitary security measures.

I KEPT READING:

From snow to heat and skiing to rafting: the idea of ​​traveling to Bariloche in the summer of 2021 grows among graduates