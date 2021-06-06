They ambush a vehicle with stationery in Chiapas; 5 dead

TUXTLA GUTIÉRREZ, Chis.

Five people carrying electoral stationery were ambushed and killed near the Arellano Buena Vista community in the Pueblo Nuevo Solistahuacán municipality.

In light of the events, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), through the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office, initiated the pertinent investigations into the murder of five people, events recorded on June 5 of this year.

The Northern District Prosecutor’s Office initiated an investigation folder, after obtaining the criminal notice, in which five people, who responded to the names of Héctor “N”, Ramiro “N”, Bernardino “N”, Silvia “N” and Moisés “N”, were deprived of life with a firearm, at the height of the “La Cumbre” crossing, Arellano Buena Vista locality, Pueblo Nuevo Solistahuacán municipality.

The first indications indicate that those presumed responsible for the death of the five people are sympathizers of the Solidarity Encounter Party (PES), which is why the residents of the community fear going out to vote this Sunday, June 6.