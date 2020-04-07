Although at first it seemed a long way off, the coronavirus already seriously affects numerous countries worldwide. Lack of medical supplies in the face of overwhelming demand is one of the main difficulties and some of the largest companies have tried to put their grain of sand.

Xiaomi has been one of themJust a few weeks ago, he donated a batch of masks to the Spanish Ministry of Health. Manzana It is also doing the same in the United States, as Tim Cook himself announced on his Twitter account, have already provided over 20 million face masks.

Apple will continue to manufacture masks, also face shields

As the main person in charge of Apple points out, they have been working hard in these difficult moments that need the support of all sectors of our society. For now have already manufactured more than 20 million masks who have traveled to different countries, and will continue to work. The goal is clear, says Tim Cook, Apple must help with those skills and abilities that differentiate them.

Our focus is on those unique ways that Apple can help, meeting the essential needs of restrooms urgently and adapting to whatever the circumstances require.

Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020

Apple’s CEO has also noted that they work in collaboration with different governments, making sure that the material provided reach those places that need it most. It is a very important point, we can manufacture millions of units in sanitary material, but it is essential to ensure that these shipments get where they should.

Product designers, engineers, packaging teams and distributors work together to make face shields to further increase the safety of healthcare personnel. As he points out, they have already sent a consignment to a hospital south of San Francisco and it has been a complete success. Starting in just a few days, will try to send 1 million protectors weekly to the neediest places in the United States, but it is in his plans to continue shipping to other places in the world.

It may interest you: Apple has a complete tutorial that explains how to disinfect your iPhone (and yes, it also works for your Android)

Tim Cook ends by calling to follow the recommendations of the professionalsThose that we have not stopped listening to in the last weeks. The important thing is that we act individually, taking all possible hygienic precautions, but also thinking of others and avoiding social contact. There is something simple that we can all do, stay at home.

Follow Andro4all