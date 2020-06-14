Lourdes Oyarbide, champion of Spain of women’s cycling on the road, She denounced this Saturday that she almost got run over when she was training. The 26-year-old asked for respect for her profession on social networks through a tweet in which she made it clear that she was almost knocked down by a reckless man.

«That a car entering the town will overtake you too fast and skimming, and often stop you in the hills because there is a baden, you call his attention and his best argument is «shitty spanish». Ole your and your argumentation power! », He shared.

The Basque cyclist was wearing the jersey of the Spanish champion in Euskadi and perhaps that could have been the trigger of erratic driver behavior. The Movistar broker asked for education, respect and that the meter and a half of distance be met with cyclists on the roads. Lourdes Oyarbide lived an experience the least hard.