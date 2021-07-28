They all have a secret. Trailer for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Hulu and Star present the official trailer (subtitled in Spanish) of ‘Only murders in the building’, comedy and mystery series reminiscent of ‘Manhattan murder mystery’ whose cast is led by Steve Martin and Martin Short with Selena Gomez.

The series tells the story of three complete strangers who share a strange passion for crime … and who suddenly find themselves embroiled in a real murder. When a chilling death occurs in his exclusive apartment building on New York’s Upper West Side, the other suspects it is murder and uses his deep knowledge of crime to find out the truth.

The three record a podcast to document the case where they uncover the building’s secret complexes that date back years. But what could be even more explosive are the lies they tell each other. It won’t take long for this trio in distress to realize that a murderer might be living among them, so they must hurry to decipher the clues before it’s too late.

Martin himself is the creator and main screenwriter along with John Hoffman (‘Grace and Frankie’, ‘Looking’) of this production of 20th Century Fox Television, 20th Television and Rhode Island Ave. Productions in whose cast we also find names like those of Jane Lynch, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan or Bono himself playing U2 singer.

For their part, Jamie Babbit, Cherien Dabis, Gillian Robespierre and Don Scardino share the direction of the ten episodes that make up this series to premiere next Tuesday, August 31, both in the United States through Hulu and in Spain through by Star (from Disney +). Three episodes. A new episode.

