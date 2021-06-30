They alerted in April of risks in a collapsed building in Miami

SURFSIDE, Florida.

ANDhe building that collapsed in Miami, in which 12 people died, suffered deterioration that was worsening, alerted the assembly of co-owners of the property two months ago.

The damage to the concrete is accelerating, the situation on the roof is much worse, it is necessary to incorporate repairs ”, according to a letter dated April 9 last.

Jean Wodnicki, president of the co-owners assembly, sent the 16-page document to the neighbors.

For the repairs, it was necessary to invest about 16.2 million dollars in works to bring the building into compliance with the regulations, above the nine million that the Morabito company had originally calculated in a 2018 expert opinion.

The 40-year inspection of the building is required by law and covers safety issues such as structure and electrical installation, ”the document stated.

Yesterday, authorities reported that the death toll rose to 12 and some 150 people are missing after the collapse of the Champlain tower, which occurred last Thursday.

Rescue work continues, however, no person has been rescued alive in the area of ​​the accident.

Last Monday the municipal government of Surfside alerted that a report from the engineering consultancy Thomas E. Henz revealed that the facilities were in good condition.

To this report is added the one prepared in 2018 by the Morabito company, which detailed that the 13-story building had structural flaws.

In this context, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced that he will visit the affected area tomorrow.

We invite you to see our content in networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ