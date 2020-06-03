In emails, chain emails are normal and almost as old as the Internet: those that ask you to forward the email you just received to a certain number of contacts, or to give you luck, or under a attempted coercion or threat. And that also happens in apps like WhatsApp, which, given its reach of more than 2.5 billion users per month, is an ideal network to spread this type of material. But what the Canary Islands ODI has found these days is somewhat more serious.

A violent video on WhatsApp

The ODIC, Canary Islands Computer Crime Observatory, has received several alerts about “A video that warns the user that, if not shared with 20 contacts, tonight he will die”. And he gives the example of a woman from the south of Tenerife who has alerted them to inform them directly of this:

“My 10 year old son received a video on his WhatsApp. After watching the video, he shared it with quite a few friends for being scared – since the video says, that if you don’t share it, someone in your family is going to die.

The mother clarifies to ODIC that the mobile used by the child is hers, which carries strict control over the use of the mobile device of no more than 30 minutes a day, in which the child can play and contact his school friends. Even so, and under that minimum window of time, this type of content manages to make its way and especially in users of such a young age, that as the case of this lady’s son does not know what ‘fake news’ is, phishing, etc.

And share it with friends out of fear, which in turn generates more potential objectives that can be shared out of fear, ignorance, ‘laughter’, etc.

Take extreme precautions, and teach children

This type of content can reach children in a simple way through links that “familiar people” send them. Although ODIC has not wanted to describe what comes out, the video “try to instill fear, playing with the child’s psychology and the state of alarm that causes certain situations that involve danger, such as, for example, the risk of dying if you ignore such a thing. ”

First of all, parents should be alert to possible fear situationsGenerally caused by children being connected on social networks or the Internet. But even as we see it can happen that the child receives and sees this content, and interacts with it. This is where another essential element comes in: online education. Today’s children have been raised with technology, which has been part of them since childhood. And for this reason, just as they are taught from childhood the classic “never talk to strangers”, it should also teach them the dangers of the Internet.

Precisely for this purpose, Google recently released a web page that, through interactive mini-games teaches children what to do and what not to do online, from talking to strange contacts to creating passwords on pages and accounts that their parents also know.

Parental control

One of these tools is parental control that allows parents to control the content that their children can access the internet from their electronic devices. Thus protecting your children from possible threats they may suffer, such as cyberbullying or sexting.

Also parental control monitors the activity of the minor, limiting the time of use with the electronic device and, at the same time, it serves to avoid contact with unknown people.