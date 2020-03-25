EFE

Oaxaca.- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Government of Japan agreed today to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for about a year, given the impact generated in the preparation of athletes for the coronavirus pandemic.

This was decided by the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, and the IOC President, Thomas Bach, in a telephone conversation that they had today, in which other representatives of the sports and political authorities of Japan were present.

“Japan, as a host country, under the current circumstances, has proposed that (the IOC) study whether it can be postponed for about a year (the Olympics) so that athletes can have the best conditions,” Abe told journalists. .

“Bach replied that he agrees one hundred percent,” he added.

He further noted that they agreed to hold JOs no later than the summer of 2021.

Various sports federations and national Olympic committees have recently called for the postponement of Tokyo 2020 due to the extension of the Covid-19 and the impossibility of athletes being able to prepare adequately.

Last Sunday the IOC said it was beginning to analyze the possibility of a postponement, but set a maximum period of four weeks to make a final decision.

However, according to what Abe reported after his telephone conversation with Bach, there is already a decision by both parties to postpone the Olympic competitions for a year.