Bolivia’s political parties and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) They reached an agreement on Monday to postpone the general elections, which will take place the first week of September instead of August, the Bolivian press reported.

The agreement to postpone the elections came after the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales reported, through a message on his Twitter account, that his party, Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) I would support it because of the context of the Covid-19.

“Democracy is participation in elections but also caring for the welfare of the people. Health and life will always be our priority, “said Morales. “If it is necessary to make the election date more flexible to protect health and guarantee the vote of the people, we will help as a party,” he added.

The MAS, as a genuine representation of the interests of the great majority of our country, will always make visible peaceful and democratic solutions to the political crisis, such as the current one, that will give certainty to the people and guarantee their well-being. – Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) June 1, 2020

After Morales’ pronouncement, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Choque, specified that MAS was not “closed” and that “no law is set in stone”.

“Evaluating the situation of this disease that is throughout the national territory, We will listen to the TSE when it asks us to modify the electoral calendar“, said.

The Bolivian Senate and Congress approved in early May a law that contemplated the holding of elections in a period not exceeding 90 days after the date previously set for the appointment, May 3, was postponed by the health crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, with the new law, the elections should have been held before August 2.

With the elections, Bolivia aspires to settle the political crisis in which it is immersed by the “irregularities” detected by the Organization of American States (OAS) in the presidential elections of last October 20. Morales resigned on November 10 amid a wave of violence that left more than 30 dead. Currently, he is in Argentina as an asylee.

According to the voting intention surveys that were conducted before the Covid-19 health crisis emerged, the MAS candidate and Minister of Economy during Morales’ term, Luis Arce, started with a wide advantage over the rest of the competitors.

In Bolivia, until now, almost 10,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, while the deaths from this cause exceed 300.

Europa Press