They agree to clarify the crimes in the Dirty War

Civil society organizations and relatives of victims of the Dirty War and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador agreed yesterday to establish a mechanism to clarify cases of forced disappearance, detainees and repression committed by past administrations.

The Undersecretary of the Interior for human rights, headed by Alejandro Encinas, will be the body in charge of gathering, analyzing and investigating the information provided by organizations and family members who for decades have demanded justice for the victims of the Dirty War.

He (López Obrador) asked us to help him because he alone, they alone, will not be able to. We have to provide the resources, investigations and information, and others, so that the search can be carried out successfully and reparation, truth, justice and memory can be achieved, ”said Tita Radilla Martínez, vice president of the association of relatives of detained and disappeared and victims of human rights violations.

For Judith Galarza, from the Latin American Federation of Relatives of the Detained and Disappeared, it is important that the head of the Executive Branch has taken the initiative to reveal the repression of past administrations against opponents.

The information provided by the family members will be analyzed by national and international experts to clarify each case, he said.

They are 40 years of work with governments that have lied to us, they have told us first that the White Guard did not exist, then, when we demonstrated their participation they told us: ‘evidence’, of course we had no evidence.

Since the 1970s, when the forced disappearance of our relatives began, this crime was not contemplated in international agreements, much less in local ones, ”Galarza commented.

Héctor Pineda, son of Víctor Pineda, a professor who disappeared in Juchitán, Oaxaca, in 1978, explained that each case will be analyzed separately and reparation of the damage will be sought.

The route was established to continue working with the victims of the Dirty War, both disappeared, political prisoners, survivors, and there is a commitment to continue with the tables established by the Undersecretariat of the Interior for human rights of Alejandro Encinas. There is a good expectation. There is a good relationship. Historically, family members and victims of the Dirty War have been abandoned. Today we see the disposition of this government and that is important to celebrate ”, he acknowledged.

In the morning, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador offered an apology, on behalf of the State, to the victims of the Dirty War.

REMEMBER HAWK

Various organizations met yesterday to remember the victims of the violent events of June 10, 1971. From an early hour, groups demanded justice in the house of former President Luis Echeverría and later joined a march that advanced along Mexico-Tacuba avenue. until reaching the Zócalo.

The 50th anniversary of the Halconazo gave to do an exercise of memory and an exercise of demand for justice, not only the falconazo but on October 2 and all the crimes that the government committed at that time, in a strategy of State terrorism, which they continue in impunity, ”said Tania Ramírez, an activist with the Hijos México collective.

Different groups, including relatives of activists who disappeared during the period known as the “dirty war” and student organizations demonstrated to demand justice and punishment for those responsible for the repression on Corpus Thursday.

Upon their arrival at the Zócalo, they held a rally in front of the National Palace.

PLATE UNVEILED IN HONOR OF THE VICTIMS

The capital’s government, through the Ministry of Culture and in collaboration with the Undersecretary of Human Rights, Population and Migration of the Ministry of the Interior, paid tribute to the victims of the student repression of 1971, a fact known as the Halconazo.

At the event, a plaque was unveiled to remember the young people who died at the hands of members of the paramilitary group.

Encinas Rodríguez handed over to the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, and to the historian Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller the copy of the Historical Report to the Mexican Society 2006, which the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Social and Political Movements of the Past carried out 15 years ago to learn the related facts with political and social movements with the Dirty War.

“WE CLAIM THE STUDENT MOVEMENT”

The undersecretary of Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas, recalled that in these same offices that today house the federal agency, the main “repressors” of Mexico paraded: Mario Moya Palencia, Fernando Gutiérrez Barrios, Luis de la Barreda and Miguel Nazar Haro who, In coordination with the authorities of the then Federal District department, Alfonso Corona del Rosal, in 1968 and Alfonso Martínez Domínguez, carried out all kinds of abuses against the student movement, such as the so-called Halconazo.

In this place, where institutions such as the Federal Security Directorate, the Political and Social Investigations Directorate were created, where a counterinsurgency policy was designed to repress any dissent or disagreement in our country.

In this space we want to vindicate the memory of the repressed student movement, vindicate the memory and dignity of the 37 murdered students, of the hundreds of detainees, and ratify our commitment to truth and justice, ”said the undersecretary.

