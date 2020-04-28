The Ministry of Labor and Social Security (STPS) indicated that 13% of companies in Mexico do not comply with sanitary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The federal agency indicated that Jalisco, Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Baja California concentrate the majority of the offending companies.

Among the industries whose turns are denied at the closing despite not being considered “essential” are the automotive (28%), textiles (17%), non-essential products trade (15%), footwear, tobacco and construction (11%), and the lumber company (8 percent).

Every Monday we will inform: Who is who in compliance with sanitary measures. We recognize the vast majority of companies that have complied and call for the immediate closure of those that have refused. Let's avoid risks, it is for the good of all.

April 27, 2020

In the middle of this month, the federal Health Secretariat stated that non-essential money orders were operating in the Entity despite the alert. Private Initiative (PI) members and local officials they rejected the indication.

