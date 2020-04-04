Playing the last league games with an audience today seems like a utopia, and the researcher Oriol Mitjá, a doctor specializing in internal medicine and infectious diseases, said this Saturday that he would advise against reopening the Camp Nou until next fall.

In an interview with RAC1, the researcher associated with the Can Ruti hospital in Badalona insisted on maintaining «The measures of social distancing» and go betting in the medium term for a certain permissibility in the lack of precision, but very slowly to avoid a new spike in infections.

Questioned by sporting events, and the resumption of the same Oriol Mitjá again referred to the importance of the coronavirus do not provoke a pandemic again when infections are reducing, since “confinement is the only ability to control the virus, as long as there are no pharmacological measures.”

And is that League already working on the possible resumption of the competition. In fact, this same week they sent a protocol of action to the teams for the return to training and a possible return from the competition. Of course, the last word will be the Government.