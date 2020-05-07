Photo: EFE /

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- The anti-Chavista captain Javier Nieto admitted in an antirevista that the weekend’s military landing on the central coast of Venezuela is not an invention of the Nicolás Maduro government but part of an offensive by former Venezuelan military commanders in exile that they have hired American mercenaries with real war experience.

Nieto admitted that the commander of one of the detected advance groups – apparently there are 17 groups that entered from different Venezuelan areas – fell dead and that the other seven that the Maduro government said were the same fate may actually be being tortured and are executed later.

It also confirmed the arrest of two US mercenaries, as confirmed by Maduro, among the ten detainees.

In this regard, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has “nothing to do” with the matter.

Additionally, the team of the opposition leader and president in charge of Venezuela, thus recognized by the Western countries, Juan Guaidó, asked Maduro to respect the human rights of the detainees: «We demand respect for human rights and fundamental guarantees of people captured in the last hours ».

“The history of the Nicolás Maduro dictatorship includes torture, forced disappearances and extrajudicial executions,” reads a statement from the Guaidó team, which it signs as the “legitimate government” of Venezuela.

Eight people were arrested on Monday in the central Aragua state, while on Sunday two more were arrested in the neighboring state of La Güaira, where eight also died in an attempt at a “frustrated invasion”, as the Maduro government called it.

The anti-Chavista captain Javier Nieto said that the offensive is underway and denied in the attached interview that the operation has failed, despite the fact that two of those groups were detected and their members killed or detained.

The captain’s statements and the entire march of the opposition military offensive offers some details on a page that they have activated in the Twitter social network under the name «Carive 15» where it is revealed that the operation in progress is called “Operation Gideon” and it is observed that it has a marked religious bias.

“Work hard in preparation and training, so much so that the battle seems like a rest” … Thank God for lighting the way for those who advance in your name. The glory and the final triumph be for you and the blessings be for your people Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/459WYTcAQg – CARIVE (@ Carive15) May 5, 2020

“Our country does not deserve to live a constant anxiety for the life of Venezuelans,” added the Guaidó group statement, emphasizing that young people “do not deserve to suffer the risks and consequences of facing a bloody dictatorship.”

Guaidó initially distanced himself from the landing and assumed that it is a “false positive” created by the Maduro government to act against those who are politically contrary to him.

They are “military or civilians allegedly extrajudicially executed by the dictatorship and their bodies have been used to create a false positive,” the group said in an initial statement.

Maduro has also reported the matter and has remarked that the insurrection sought his death.