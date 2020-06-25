On June 23, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the town of La Crucecita, municipality of Huatulco in the state of Oaxaca (Photo: .)

The National Coordination of Civil Protection (CNPC) reported that they add ten people died after the 7.5 earthquake degrees recorded last Tuesday in The little cross, Huatulco, place of the epicenter. Additionally they reported 21 people injured.

« Unfortunately they are reported in ten deceased and 21 injured people in that state; and in Mexico City, two injured were reported. ”states a statement issued by the federal agency.

Also, they were counted 97 municipalities with damages, in the states Oaxaca, Mexico State, Mexico City and Veracruz. Within the first entity, two temporary shelters are enabled and have a total of 38 people sheltered. In addition, 15 hospitals and health units affected by the earthquake were counted.

As a result of the heavy rains, there have also been problems on the roads, which have been caused by landslides (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

As part of his visit to the affected communities, Alejadro Murat Hinojosa, Governor of Oaxaca, is accompanied by the commander of the 8th Military Region, General Juan Arturo Cordero, as well as representatives of the Government of Mexico and the state cabinet, to supervise the damage caused by the earthquake of June 23.

From the Santa María Huatulco Community Hospital, Murat Hinojosa pointed out that after registering the telluric movement, the medical staff of said hospital is attending to his patients outside the building, pending the opinion that allows them to reenter safely, although no structural damage is expected.

We were doing an evaluation when we suffered a first aftershock and that is why it is so important to visit the places so that we can also feel what the medical staff feels. I was told, for example, that yesterday they were attending a delivery when the tremor took place, one of the areas is exposed to the open air for protection and prevention.

More than 2,000 affected properties have been registered in Oaxaca, some with partial damage and others with total loss (Photo: .)

Regarding material damage, interruptions in the supply of water and electricity were reported in different municipalities of the state. The Governor said that all that remains is 4,000 users recover electrical service. Likewise, More than 2,000 affected properties have been registered, some with partial damage and others with total loss.

That material damage also continues to increase, we are already above 2,000 homes, some with minor damage and others with total loss, we are in the evaluation stage.

« Huatulco’s water systems, a large part collapsed, from Juchitán the drainage has completely collapsed, in Tehuantepec, in El Espinal, following two years ago, these are areas that we will have to attend to. The light system has been restored almost in its entirety, there are 4,000 users left to attend that will remain in the next few hours. ”, Reported the state president.

On the other hand, regarding the situation of hospitals that treat coronavirus disease and other ailments, he said that the hospital network system “yes it is working normally, attending pathologies and also the COVID-19 ″.

Alejandro Murat Hinojosa, Governor of Oaxaca, made the assessment of the affected areas (Photo: Government of Oaxaca)

Regarding the missing persons, he explained that in the municipality of San Juan Ozolotepec, the Red Cross, the Armed Forces and emergency teams are carrying out the corresponding tasks to remove debris. In this context, he indicated:

I am informed, in a preliminary way, that most of the people who were working on a rural road have left, but I could not confirm if there could still be someone who remains incommunicado. There is information that most or all of the people have already left

The Governor also noted that he is working with the municipal presidents region of Coast, so that the damage count is carried out and strategies are prepared to repair it.

“Working as a team, we will get ahead of adversity; I meet with municipal presidents of the Costa region, to make an account of damages and generate strategies that allow support to the families affected by the earthquake of yesterday. ”, he wrote on his Twitter account.

