They activated “anti COVID passport” to access events in New York



Excelsior Pass.

Photo: www.governor.ny.gov/news / Courtesy

“Excelsior Pass”, the announced “anti-COVID passport of the New York governorate”, is already a reality, as a digital option to more easily show that a person has been vaccinated or has had negative results in recent tests, a requirement required when entering to events in the state.

Users will be able to carry their vouchers on paper or stored on their smartphones using the “Excelsior Pass Wallet” application, where each proof will display a secure QR code. The platform It is similar to an airline boarding pass; It is free and voluntary to use, but it will speed up the entry procedures.

The Madison Square Garden it will start using the technology next week, the governorate said. And also places of art, entertainment and smaller events. The system was developed with IBM’s Digital Health Pass, with a special emphasis on privacy, Pix11 pointed out.

Citizens interested in using the Excelsior Pass can obtain more information here; and the companies that want to participate have details available on this page.