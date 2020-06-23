Advertising is testing its social effect with a campaign that seeks to reduce obesity rates.

Through new eating habits, a campaign seeks to change the consumption of the Mexican in nutritional matters.

An aspect that we cannot lose sight of warns us of the ability that brands have found to connect with the consumer through food.

A study carried out by GfK found that in Mexico there are a number of factors that influence food and beverage purchasing decisions.

The study pointed out that in 2017, the year in which it was conducted, the main factors that influenced a purchase decision were that they were low-sugar products, reviewing whether they were genetically modified or fat-free or reduced-fat foods.

The factors are part of food consumption habits and a reminder of how important it is for brands to be able to develop products that are relevant.

« The new table », a campaign that seeks to change consumption habits

This Monday an advertising campaign was presented that is in charge of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office and that seeks to change the consumption habits of the Mexican diet.

The campaign was announced by the head of the Office of the Attorney General, Ricardo Sheffield, who assured that the piece seeks to guide Mexicans to have a nutritious diet.

The campaign that is called « The new table » is the result of a creative strategy of 6 months of work, in collaboration with various federal agencies including the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; the Ministry of Economy, SEP and the Ministry of Health.

In the initial stage of the campaign, two messages will be activated through a media mix, as it includes social networks and traditional media such as radio and television.

« The basis is that mom and dad are responsible for what we bring to the table in our house, that we cannot and should not be‘ fodongos ’because we have the information at our fingertips. Today with much less time we can do things that used to be healthy for our family, « said the Profeco official.

This message indicates that the campaign is only aimed at Mexican consumers with a lack of information on how to prepare healthy foods, so measures are still pending for consumers who do not have economic resources, which prevents them from eating a healthy diet.

Within the first message it will be noted that the food industry spent years preparing food with empty calories, which were adopted as a measure to save time and money.

A second message will promote the production of fruits and vegetables that are produced in Mexico.

Eating habits, new consumption patterns

Eating habits have been influenced by products and the functionality of many of these foods, which have established a very large benchmark in the market, which warns us of the ability of brands to determine a whole generation of consumers affected in their health system, due to ignorance of nutritional information.

This “La Buena Mesa” campaign is a great reminder of the opportunity brands have found to develop increasingly valuable strategies in the market, thereby achieving new consumption patterns that have a positive impact on the consumer.

