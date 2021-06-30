They activate gender alert in Baja California

BAJA CALIFORNIA

Given the prevalence of high rates of feminicidal violence, the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), through Conavim, declared the Alert of Gender Violence against Women in six municipalities of Baja California.

They are Ensenada, Mexicali, Rosarito Beaches, San Quintín, Tecate and Tijuana.

During the declaration, the Undersecretary for Human Rights of the Interior, Alejandro Encinas, acknowledged that this phenomenon continues to occur in the family, in public and private institutions, as well as in all areas of society.

And it is a systemic phenomenon, because it originates in unequal power relations between women and men.

The elimination of forms of violence against women is part of a priority strategy even more so in the case of hate crimes that represent feminicidal violence.

Unfortunately, only in the first five months of this year it has increased significantly, since between January and May we already registered 423 women victims of violence, 7 percent more than the same period last year ”, he pointed out.

In the presence of the Governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla, and the representatives of the powers of the state, the federal official reiterated the commitment of the Government of Mexico to promote a State policy with a gender and human rights perspective that guarantees women a life free of violence.

This is, without a doubt, one of the guiding principles of the public policies of the federal government, respect for the dignity of people, their human rights, to live in conditions of freedom and equality, considering that violence against women in our country is a regrettably structural and systematic problem ”, she stated.

Meanwhile, the head of the National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence against Women, Fabiola Ananís, explained that the resolution of the declaration includes 39 measures of immediate application that must be implemented in a coordinated manner by the three levels of government and the three powers of the state: 10 prevention, 11 security, 13 justice and 5 reparation of damage, which mark the route for the eradication of feminicidal violence in the state.

Currently, Segob, through Conavim, has declared 21 Alert of Gender Violence against Women (AVGM) in 18 states, with the one issued in Baja California, there are 22.

Also present at the event were the municipal presidents of San Quintín, Jorge Alberto López Peralta; from Playas de Rosarito, Hilda Araceli Brown Figueredo; from Tijuana, Karla Patricia Ruiz Macfarland; from Tecate, Olga Zulema Adams Pereyra; from Mexicali, María Guadalupe Mora Quiñonez, and from Ensenada, Armando Ayala Robles.

