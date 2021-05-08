They accuse the new parents of Disney and Pixar of being increasingly sexy – Tomatazos

Disney has meant an important door for new characters, which are becoming more and more diverse and with an interesting development. Although the concept of the family has been fundamental both on the big screen and on the small screen, the father figure has evolved. At first, with the stories of princesses like Cinderella – 97% or Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – 98%, the father’s image was absent, commonly because he had passed away.

Later single parents would arrive like the Sultan in Aladdin – 94%, an old and tiny man, or Triton in The Little Mermaid – 92% that despite having a well-formed body, they still looked like an old man who also had seven daughters to take care of. On the other hand, there was the demure, tired and serious father like Mulan’s – 86%; however, over time they changed. Back then, the father figure still didn’t seem that important, but when the creatives decided to bring him to the fore, they physically changed as well.

Perhaps one of the most recognizable is Mr. Incredible in The Incredibles – 97%, who, although in an important part of the film appears neglected, when they start training to get back in shape it is quite attractive. In this case, the character was the protagonist, but with the other parents it was also evident that they sought to make them handsome or even with a sexy touch, according to what some analysts have highlighted.

In The New York Times, Kyle buchanan took a tour through the most recent father figures in Disney and Pixar, and it is not only about what the receiver is attracted to the character, but about all the development that has been given to him, even if he is not a leading character . The one with the greatest emphasis is Benja de Raya and The Last Dragon – 97%, a kind man who seeks the union of Kumandra, who also looks young and strong.

The character’s design highlights his features, showing bushy eyebrows, high cheekbones and no pores as well as a sweet look. Undoubtedly, what is attractive on the whole is her personality and her face. But this was not something that only Buchanan recognized, other journalists and critics highlighted in social networks how well formed Raya’s father had his arms, with the adjective “fiery” standing out.

Mention is also made of Unidos – 84%, where Ian’s father, who appears in some photos, is very handsome, young and with an attractive beard. Riley’s dad in Big Mind – 98% also earned a place in this compilation, where perfection is a bit sidelined by showing him a fairly bushy mustache and growing beard. The writer Bim adewunmi described an important part of what has changed in these characters:

The appeal isn’t just the way they’re drawn, it’s all of these other things that come together.

While it is true that the dads talked about do not have the appeal of Chris Hemsworth or any other star of the moment, the touch of humility and even the small details of fatigue or pain has made all eyes fix on them. That cartoons are attractive is not something new, we have the protagonists of Hercules – 83% or Tarzan – 88%, but it is new that the attractive attention is on the parents.