They accuse the designer of the dress with which Andrea Meza was crowned in Miss Universe



Andrea Meza.

Photo: Rodrigo Varela. / Getty Images

The spectacular red dress created by the Michoacan designer Ivis Lenin and with whom Andrea Meza came out crowned a week ago in miss Universe It was seen by millions of people and, according to many experts, contributed to its triumph.

However, users of social networks reported that said design, in scarlet red silk and worked with more than 40 thousand crystals, looks too much like a La Bourjoisie signature dress, based in Kuwait and which is dedicated precisely to the manufacture of haute couture models, in addition to dressing several celebrities from the Middle East.

The similarities between both dresses are many, being almost identical both in the form and in the materials, the transparency to the front and the way in which it presents ribbed fringes placed on the skirt and that move when walking. In addition, it also has a fringed stole that comes out of the neckline and falls on the back.

The only thing that varies is the color, since the design of this Arab firm is gold and corresponds to its 2017 collection according to its Instagram account, while the Mexican’s creation was made only a few months ago.

The young man from Michoacán, who is famous for his embroidery and who presented a collection based on monarch butterflies in New York in 2020, has stated that this dress was designed for Andrea Meza and that it was based on the divas of the golden age of national cinema, above all, in María Félix.

For her part, the new Miss Universe has declared in several interviews after her triumph that she planned to use another dress for the final, by her head designer, Edgar Lozzano, but that when she saw the one Lenin sent her, she was amazed by the strength, the color and movement it had, in addition to the fact that the two Mexican women who had won this contest used that tone, which is why she chose it.

It is striking that the designer of La Bourjoisie, Nadim Olivera Soudaiha, is a Lebanese with Mexican roots, as he claims on Instagram. It is not known if there is a connection between the creators of the dresses.