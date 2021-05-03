They accuse the boxer Félix Verdejo of the kidnapping and cruel murder of his pregnant lover

The boxing world is in a state of ‘shock’. Felix ‘The Diamond’ Verdejo he has been turned over to the police after a search and arrest warrant was issued for him. The boxer is charged with the kidnapping and murder of Keishla Marlen Rodriguez, with whom he had an extramarital affair and which was expecting a child from both of them.

According to the FBI report, Félix Verdejo hit the woman before injecting her with an unknown substance. Later, he tied her hands and feet with a cable to which she also attached a stone, to immediately launch it from a bridge.

Félix Verdejo is a famous Puerto Rican boxer who is currently on the ropes and in deep trouble after being the protagonist of this macabre story. The boxer surrendered himself to the police this Sunday and the authorities are already investigating the case that has led to the death of Keishla Marlen Rodríguez Ortiz, only 27 years old.

The case has caused a great commotion in Puerto Rico and the FBI announces that formal charges will soon be made against the boxer whom many considered as the future of the country, who could be punished with the death penalty.

As part of the investigation, the FBI claims to have the testimony of a person whom Verdejo He would have contacted to end the pregnancy of his lover, with whom he had a relationship of more than ten years.

Top rank, the company that was in charge of Félix Verdejo’s career, issued a statement in which it offered its condolences to the family of the murdered woman. “Top Rank’s thoughts and prayers are with K’s family and friends.eishla Marlen Rodríguez Ortiz, and with all those who mourn her. We are deeply disturbed by the press reports, and we will continue to monitor this case as it progresses. “