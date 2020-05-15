15 minutes. The New York Attorney’s Office indicted 10 people believed to belong to the MS-13 gang, known as the Mara Salvatrucha, on Thursday for their alleged involvement in three murders in the New York neighborhood of Queens.

Five of the suspects were detained in New York and California. The other was arrested in Maryland, while the other four were in custody and will be made available to federal authorities.

Among the crimes imputed to him are:

Homicide. Assassination attempt. Marijuana distribution. Firearms trafficking.

“The murders and crimes of violence allegedly committed by these suspects bear the mark of the crimes of MS-13”, assured the public prosecutor Richard P. Donoghue.

The “MS-13 brand” is identified by its cold-blooded killings, brutal and senseless violence.

Criminal history

Authorities link MS-13 to the murder of Andy Peralta (17) in a park in April 2018, after mistaking him for a member of the rival gang Latin Kings. The same happened with Víctor Alvarenga, who was shot near his home in November 2019, in the Flushing neighborhood (Queens).

They are also responsible for the shooting death of Abel Mosso, in February 2019, on a platform of line 7 of the New York subway.

“MS-13 members do everything they can to spread a violent and deadly image as a gang … They consider that shouting his name in front of people in a subway station will prevent someone from interfering when they are brutally beating and killing a man.“FBI chief William Sweeney said.

Sweeney was referring to the murder of Abel Mosso. During the event, which shocked the Big Apple, the alleged assassins yelled at the people in the subway station not to get involved because they were members of MS-13 and were going to kill him.

Sentences

Juan Amaya-Ramírez, Ramiro Gutiérrez, Douglas Melgar-Suriano and Jairo Martínez-García, Tito Martínez-Alvarenga and Víctor López could be sentenced to life imprisonment if found guilty.

Marlon Saracay-López, Ismael Santos-Novoa and Ramiro Gutiérrez could serve a sentence of between 10 years and life in prison. The men are accused of attempted murder.

Emerson Martinez-Lara, meanwhile, could face up to 15 years in prison. Your crimes? Conspiring to distribute marijuana and for participating in an assassination attempt.

According to the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office, the leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha are in El Salvador and Honduras. Most of the members are “immigrants from Central America” ​​and are spread throughout the United States.