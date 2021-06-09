They accuse Remmy Valenzuela of allegedly hitting his cousin and his relative’s girlfriend

Remmy valenzuela is in the eye of the hurricane for allegedly hitting his cousin Carlos Armando N and his relative’s girlfriend, Katy Aracely N.

The Línea Directa medium showed images of how the young people ended up after the beating that occurred on Sunday, June 6 at around 8:00 p.m. in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Those attacked went to the hospital and, according to the medical report, the young woman arrived in serious condition.

According to the aforementioned media, authorities went to the hospital to obtain the statements of the victims and confirmed that they are already looking for the interpreter of “Mentí” as the alleged perpetrator of the attack.

Carlos Armando, the singer’s cousin, filed the complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office and the Special Unit for Gender Violence in Guasave, for malicious injuries and family violence against Remigio Alejandro Valenzuela Buelna, the artist’s real name.

While the young woman is in the custody of the Victims of Violence Protection program, Valenzuela has tried to strangle her.

So far the motive for the attack is unknown and Valenzuela has not commented on the matter.

In 2015, the singer was arrested in Sinaloa for illegal possession of a firearm and was released on bail two days later.

BY: Elizabeth García

