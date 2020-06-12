Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has not been transparent in handling the numbers of employees who have tested positive for Covid-19 and there are several irregularities, said Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad (MCCI).

So far, the oil company has not clarified whether these are employees in refineries, administrative offices or platforms, since their occupations do not specify their occupation, the NGO stressed.

The latest figures from the state-owned company report that the number of confirmed cases amounts to 2,006 people, without being clear on whether they are beneficiaries, retired employees, relatives or even medical personnel; while the number of deaths reaches 330, this is 16% of patients with coronavirus.

“In the specific case of workers, 105 have died, which is equivalent to 31% regarding the total number of deaths in their hospitals or clinics throughout the country. However, it is not possible to know what activities they carried out within the parastatal, ”MCCI noted in its report.

It has been reported that Pemex hospitals have discharged 1,153 people, that is, 57% of cases confirmed by Covid-19.

Pemex has issued bulletins where it talks about contagions to its employees, in one case 180 crew members of an oil tanker, the Blue Pioneer, were quarantined, which MCCI points out, denotes null prevention measures by Pemex with its employees.

The number of confirmed cases of the oil company coronavirus is comparable to the figures that manage complete states, until now the figures have not been completely clear.

MCCI asked the Pemex social communication department to specify the information issued in its bulletins and, until the moment of publishing its report, there was no response.

