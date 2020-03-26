New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said spreading fear is unacceptable in an emergency like the current one, in which tens of millions of people are being held in their homes

EFE –

At least two men have been charged with “terrorist threat” in U.S, in separate incidents, by cough on purpose about other people by telling them after they were infected with the virus that causes the COVID-19, as indicated by the authorities.

Last Sunday, an individual, later identified as George Falcone, 59, coughed up an employee of the Wegmans supermarket in Manalapan, New Jersey, and told him he had the coronavirus, according to the local media today.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the woman stated that when Falcone stood very close to her and an open shelf in which there was food prepared for sale, she asked her to keep a safe distance while she covered the trays.

Falcone’s reaction was to get closer, lean over the complainant and cough deliberately, then laugh and tell him that he was infected with the coronavirus.

According to local media, the individual refused for 40 minutes to identify himself to the establishment’s security personnel and told other employees that “they were lucky because they still had jobs.”

The suspect is now facing charges of terrorist threat, obstruction and harassment, the first of which can carry a sentence of 3 to 5 years in prison, and harassment one of up to six months.

The Justice Department warned this Tuesday that anyone who threatens to infect others with the coronavirus You can also face federal charges.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said spreading fear is unacceptable in an emergency like the current one, in which tens of millions of people are being held in their homes to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“These are extremely difficult times in which we all have to be considerate of one another, and we must not intimidate and spread fear,” Grewal said in a statement. “We must do everything possible to discourage this type of behavior and any other that harms others in this emergency,” he added.

Last Friday, according to authorities, a man identified as Daniel Tabussi, 57, approached an old man wearing gloves and a medical mask over his face, due to the risk of COVID-19, at a grocery store near Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

The store, like many other supermarkets throughout the country, has adopted a special schedule in the early hours of the morning so that those over 60 can shop, as it is a segment of the population most at risk of contracting the virus .

According to the North Middletown Township Police report, Tabussi deliberately made coughing sounds like he was coughing near the man recovering from pneumonia, taunted the patient because he had a mask, and told him that he was infected with the coronaviurs.

Tabussi also faces charges for terrorist threat, threat of physical aggression, disorderly conduct and harassment.