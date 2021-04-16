They accuse Lili Estefan of censoring the Mee Too Latino

For about two months, the drivers of ‘Gossip No Like’, Elisa beristain Y Javier Ceriani, They have been announced that they would expose some secrets of the artistic environment in terms of scandals and sexual abuse. But beyond that, they they have wanted to become a window for victims to report through their program. They have done this for several weeks, always presenting ‘both sides of the bell’.

Now that the controversy of Noelia and the alleged sexual abuse of Enrique Guzman to his granddaughter Frida sofia When she was 5 years old, the two presenters have dedicated themselves to investigating all the details surrounding these accusations. But they have always made it very clear that: ‘Don’t be afraid to speak up, they are there to support you.’

However, as they have stated, not all journalists have provided the same support and pointed to Lili estefan of not doing the same: ‘We are still waiting for Lili Estefan’s apologies because she was one of the first to censor Me Too Latino… -What happened to Lili? – Elisa asked … She defended Eduardo Yáñez when he hit a journalist, Eleazar Gómez when they released him … And up to here we had Tefi Valenzuela and we asked her “what did you feel” and she said- “No, imagine” … She (Lili) is always there wrong ‘, the two drivers stated.

For its part, Lili estefan has not responded to comments made in ‘Gossip No Like’ but, through the program that leads ‘The fat and the skinny’, has covered several of these cases that are in the eye of the hurricane, not to say, all

