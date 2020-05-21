Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have brought up the song “Sticker with u” together and in a few days have managed to win the coveted first place on the Billboard list. However, this has not been without controversy since the rapper 6ix9ine, recently released from prison, has accused them of falsifying this number one. Recall that the theme of Justin and Ariana came to light in order to raise funds to help a children’s association in the health crisis we are going through.

Daniel Hernández, the rapper’s real name, made all the accusations through an Instagram video, where among others stuff ensured that Billboard manipulated the data on his list so that his latest topic, “Gooba”, will appear in third place and that of Justin and Ariana in first: “Everything is manipulated, you can buy number one, it’s what these types of artists do”, cried the young man on social networks. The singer assured on several occasions that he could not understand how his song had been overcome so quickly.

Answer from Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

These accusations have generated a stir in the music scene. So much so that Ariana Grande and Justin have not stood idly by and have decided to defend themselves against the strong statements made by the rapper on social networks.

The first to speak was Ariana, who in the first place thanked on the social networks for the great reception that her subject has had and then declared the following: “Thank you to all who made this happen. We love you very much. There is A lot to celebrate today. However, I would like to say a few things: anyone who’s upset with their charting this week or who’s spending time racking their brains thinking of every possible way to discredit working women (and only to women for some reason), I ask you to take a moment to be humble, thank you that you are here, that people want to listen to you. “

Justin on the other hand has also entered the rag and has defended that the numbers they have obtained are totally legitimate and that there has been no counterfeiting of any kind.