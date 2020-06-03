Moments of tension were experienced in a protest in the city of Upland, in southern California, after a man allegedly took out a rifle and targeted the protesters.

In a video by an NBC LA journalist, a man is shown pulling a gun out of his truck and then speaking to the crowd, yelling “Go to your face …”.

The incident sparked a verbal confrontation between protesters and the group of men who were holding American flags on the sidewalk in front of the protest that had been going on until then without altercation.

Upland police later reported that a man identified as Jacob Bracken, 39, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, after brandishing his weapon at protesters. The man is a resident of Rancho Cucamonga, a town near Upland.

Authorities did not say if that is the same man who appears in the video or if it is another incident.

A man who identified himself as the brother of the man who showed the gun said it all started when protesters approached the man and he pulled out the rifle.

The man added to NBC LA that his brother had crossed the street to try to speak to some of them. He stated that the protesters do not live in the area.

A protester said they were protesting peacefully when the man pulled out the gun.

Once the curfew began in the city at 6 p.m., many of the protesters left the scene to abide by the rules, but one group stayed and would have thrown rocks at officers, Upland police reported.

Officers then fired pepper spray shells until they dispersed the rest of the rally, authorities added in a press release.

