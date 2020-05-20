Sexual abuse: Professor Eric Javier Garza was accused of trying to sexually abuse one of his high school students in the town of Pharr in Southeast Texas. The victim stated that in the middle of the night she felt that someone was lying with her and was holding her chest while rubbing her private parts against her body from behind. In her statement the girl assures that she struggled with her attacker, got up, turned on the light and then saw her professor of Government and Politics lying on the bed.

Garza, 31, until last week was a professor of government and politics at Thomas Jefferson Early College High School in the Pharr-San Juan Alamo Independent School District (PSJAISD) and the girl they claim tried to abuse was his student.

According to the case documents, consulted by Hispanic WorldOn Monday, April 20, 2020, an agent from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received a report to go interview a girl, whose name is not disclosed in the legal documents for his protection, who wanted to file a report of sexual abuse.

The girl told the HCSO officer that on the night of Sunday, April 19, 2020, she decided to spend the night with her aunt. with whom he has a close friendship relationship, at his home in Mission, Texas, a neighboring town of Pharr almost on the border with Mexico.

According to the testimony of those involved, interviewed separately, the two women had agreed to meet there to study and have fun, as many girls do when they meet for the night.

The victim reported that at one point in the night she decided to go to sleep in the guest room, where her relative told her to stay overnight.

However, at one point during the night she felt someone who was sleeping with her hug her from behind.

At first the girl thought it was her aunt or perhaps one of her cousins. She assured that since the room was dark, she did not know who was holding her on the bed.

Then the girl felt a hand reach under her nightgown and hold one of her breasts. Then she felt her kiss on the back of her neck.

The girl freaked out and tried to pull away, but her arms held her tightly as one of her hands cupped her chest. Then she felt the erection of a male member pressing against her from behind.

In a panic the girl continued to struggle with her perpetrator who held her tight. After several seconds, which lasted forever, the girl managed to escape from the man who was holding her.

Still afraid, the girl left the bed and leaped toward the door to quickly turn on the light in the room. Then he discovered that Garza, his teacher of Politics and Government, was the man in bed.

“What are you doing here?” Said the terrified girl when she saw her teacher in bed.

