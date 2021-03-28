They accuse Dragon Ball of sexist and social networks explode – Tomatazos

Dragon ball It is one of the most popular anime of all history, both the first series and its sequels marked a generation and millions around the world admire the work of Akira Toriyama. However, as a child of its time, anime is loaded with scenes that today are considered inappropriate, especially in light of feminism and the struggles for equality and against the objectification of women.

Today, since the morning, the names of Bulma and Dragon Ball have been a trend on Twitter, and according to Spoiler, it is because the Valencian Community in Spain maintains a ban on the cartoon since 2014, and despite the fact that it has been requested that it be broadcast again, they have decided to maintain their position; the director of the entity, Alfred Costa, said that the “gender legislation, the code of values ​​for children’s content and the price [de los derechos]”.

According to the medium, there is a Facebook group entitled “La Bola de drac en valencià”, with more than 10,000 followers, and a request from change.org, but none of this has been effective for Dragon Ball to be broadcast again. Article 5 of Law 6/2016 of the Generalitat Valenciana on Public Service of Broadcasting and Autonomous Television is also cited:

[las autoridades deberán] adopt, through self-regulation, codes of conduct aimed at transmitting the principle of equality excluding sexist content, especially in children’s and youth programming.

The most problematic character is Bulma, according to the analyst Teresa Diez Recio, especially for the scenes in which Master Roshi behaves like a sexual degenerate, as it is believed that such scenes promote harassment. Chi-chi (Milk in Latin America) is another sexist character, because she begins as a strong woman and ends up as a housewife, while Lan-Fan, a character who fights in a Martial Arts Tournament, has the power to paralyze opponents by removing their clothes. That is enough for stereotypes against women to be considered.

Some fans, based on rumors, have interpreted that information as “feminists want to cancel Dragon Ball” and are sharing strong female characters like Number 18 and have highlighted the importance of Bulma also in the history of the franchise. Here are some of the reactions:

They say that Dragon Ball does not respect gender legislation and children’s content values ​​and these are some of the reasons why Dragon Ball will not be broadcast on Valencian television. pic.twitter.com/kmVC7Jfq7q – The mutant sewer (@del_mutante) March 27, 2021

Dragon Ball without Bulma would be a fucking bunch of useless people unable to find the dragon balls, in fact the series would last 1 season because they would not have been able to resurrect anyone – Javier Sánchez (@JWulen) March 27, 2021

Remember when No. 18 humiliated Vegeta SSJ in the Cell Saga? God but good scene from Dragon Ball, one of my favorites. Definitely one more sample that Dragon Ball promotes machismo. pic.twitter.com/nQdR8Otduc – Prophecyx (@ProphecyxOffic) March 27, 2021

Number 18 seeing how twitter calls the women of Dragon Ball “weak sex” pic.twitter.com/oZwvZAXSEy – A Curious podcast (@podcastcurioso) March 27, 2021

Those who made the tweet accusing Dragon Ball of being “” macho “” pic.twitter.com/evcZm4AIpz – Jota. (@ JotaYoutube17) March 27, 2021

They want to ban Dragon Ball because it doesn’t have smart or strong female characters.

Did these people see the same series that I did when I was little? Bulma literally invented time travel. pic.twitter.com/xyfkiyKKoN – Pankra (@OtaqQliao) March 27, 2021

Valencian television will not broadcast the Dragon Ball series for being macho. Yes, it is that community whose vice president is @monicaoltra, who silenced that her ex-husband continuously abused a girl in one of his juvenile centers.

The double standard with her falls short. – My other me 🇪🇸 (@ Miotroyo2parte) March 27, 2021

Denying that Dragon Ball has a lot of sexism is absurd. But not broadcasting one of the most important fiction series of all time, contrary to popular clamor, does not seem like a good strategy for public broadcasters. Let’s put it in a context that uses it to educate. pic.twitter.com/uKtZBeUL8Y – Luis Alis ・ ル イ ス (@luisalisferrer) March 27, 2021

Yes OK Dragon ball It is one of the most popular anime, in general Japanese animation has given a lot to talk about, throughout its many subgenres we find not only sexism, but also racism and stereotypes that today are considered offensive. Issues such as pedophilia, which are very sensitive in most of the world, are treated less rigorously in Japan, where the possession of real photos of sexual abuse of minors was criminalized until 2014, but it is still legal to have children’s pronography in drawings or animation.

In 2017, while Dragon ball super it was being broadcast on television, in Japan a group called the Broadcasting Ethics and Program Improvement Organization (BPO) criticized the series for having content not suitable for minors; The attitude of Master Roshi, who has never ceased to be a degenerate, was specifically pointed out, much to the laughter of some and the scandal of others. The group noted on that occasion (via Anime Mojo):