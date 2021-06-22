They accuse Diego Boneta of hitting an actor in the Luis Miguel series

After the success of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series unleashed a real scandal for the protagonist and the producers of the fiction based on the life and work of the singer. The actor Martin Bello, who played “Tito” Gallego, announced that he will sue Diego Boneta and the showrunner for the injuries he claims to have suffered while filming one of the scenes.

In chapter two of the new installment of the bioseries, you can see in a scene that the artist confronts his uncle – Luis Rey’s brother – to find out what happened to his mother. It is in that episode that, after hitting him and kicking him on the ground, the man confesses that “it was his father” who was responsible for the disappearance of Marcela Basteri.

It is for this scene that Bello would sue Diego Boneta and the production of the Netflix series. The Spanish actor denounces that the protagonist really hit him during filming and caused him severe injuries.

In dialogue with TV and novels, Bello said: “It was in the scene where I tell Luis Miguel (Diego Boneta) what happened with his mother. We had rehearsed but in the end Diego Boneta really hit me and sent me to the hospital”.

The interpreter indicated that they did not use a double because the director had presented the scene “in a calmer way” but during the filming, which took place in February 2020, he indicated that “it did not go well.

Bello explained that at the time he did not realize what had happened to him but that when he went to his dressing room he saw the blows on his body. “When I finished the scene I went to my camper and when I took off my clothes I saw the bruises, I immediately went to make-up and wardrobe so they could see me, I told them what this boy did to me, but they couldn’t believe what had happened. ”, He revealed. And I add: “That night I couldn’t sleep from the pain”.

From that scene, “Tito” disappeared from the series. “Suddenly, they cut my character because I was supposed to continue in the project. I don’t know why, they didn’t give me any kind of explanation, “he said.

According to what the production had told him, his character should appear in the third season, but they didn’t call him anymore.

The actor said that after what happened he asked Boneta to invite him to dinner to fix the situation, but that his colleague “was not even capable of that.”

The day after the controversial scene, Bello had to film again. So, before, he approached the doctor on the set to see his wounds. “He recommended that I go to the hospital because I was sick. They took me to a physical therapist who said he couldn’t touch me because he had to see an orthopedist. He was afraid to touch me in case I had a damaged bone, “he said, and acknowledged that production in Mexico covered these expenses.

The interpreter of “Tito” Gallego returned to Spain without explanations and there he had to continue with medical treatment on his own. “I have yet to visit the doctor. Now I go to a doctor from the Spanish Social Security so they won’t say later that I went to a private doctor. Those reports are valid to take them to a trial “, he indicated.

Bello spoke with the program ‘Los Angeles de la Mañana’ and gave details of the violent episode. “In the scene Diego Boneta doesn’t grab my jacket, he takes me by the skin and when I hit the wall I hit my head,” he said.

Then, he referred to the sequelae that remained on his body: “They gave me headaches in which half of my face fell asleep,” he said, adding: “It caused a neck injury, which the doctor told me is the most serious”.

Bello indicated that he is still treating to avoid chronic sequelae. “I’m fighting so that I don’t have pain and a lack of movement in my arm,” he said.

Also, the actor added that, in the first shot of the scene, Boneta broke a chain that his mother had given him, who died a few months before the series began to shoot. Total, detailed that the violent scene was repeated 10 times.

At the end of the interview, the Spaniard said that the protagonist of Luis Miguel, the series asked him for forgiveness, but then he stopped talking to him. “He asked me for forgiveness, he told me that he did not know (that I had hurt him), but that he had experienced a similar situation in another story. And he asked me how we could fix this, ”he said. Later, he revealed that Boneta wanted to buy him a new chain, but Bello said no, since it was “something sentimental.” The man who plays Luis Miguel’s uncle asked him to invite him to dinner to chat and the Mexican “did not call again”.

In the interview with the Mexican magazine, Bello announced that he is about to initiate legal action. “My lawyer is looking at it against everyone. But I am not looking for money, I am not an ambitious person, all my colleagues know it. I was not demanding at all and what is happening causes me a lot of sadness because they are creating an image of me that is not true, “he said.

Regarding what he seeks to bring to trial the actor and the production, he replied: “Right now, I want everything to be known. That justice be done and that this does not happen again to any other actor, this cannot happen. An actor, no matter how famous and more followers he has, cannot do what he wants ”.

The Spaniard indicated that he feels “very affected psychologically”, and that “Netflix from Mexico did nothing”, So he had to seek the support of the streaming giant’s Spanish offices.

At the trial, the interpreter will seek compensation for the expenses derived from his injuries, he said. And he detailed: “They are expenses that I paid when they should have paid them, and I have not finished the treatments yet.”