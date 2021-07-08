They accuse denigration of copycat teachers; they broadcast messages on social networks

MEXICO CITY.

Teachers seeking promotion to positions of direction and supervision accused the Unit of the System for the Career of Teachers and Teachers (Usicamm) of denigrating their image before society by calling them copycats.

This after the SEP determined to cancel the results of the Directive Skills Questionnaire of 5 thousand 787 teachers after identifying 100% identical response chains.

Yesterday, Wednesday, through its official Twitter account, Usicamm highlighted that the system it uses and that was developed in coordination with the UNAM, allows the registration of all the events carried out by the participant in real time, which is why it is possible to count on videographic support in case of any kind of behavior that puts the confidentiality of the instrument at risk.

“In the event that Usicamm detects any conduct contrary to what is established in the processes, it will take the corresponding determinations to guarantee fairness and impartiality in these and not affect the majority of participants who punctually comply with the terms of the calls,” he explained.

He added that among the security schemes, mechanisms are contemplated so that the reagents used in evaluations correspond to the knowledge and skills determined for the teaching, teaching, managerial and supervisory functions, so that they are never and will never be identical between the various instruments applied. in the processes.

Before the announcement, teachers who participated in the process expressed their annoyance through the social network.

“They are incompetent, in the managerial skills questionnaire there was no video, they say that nobody can get 47 correct answers out of the 47 questions offending the intelligence of the teaching profession, they discriminate, offend and exclude, where was the revaluation of the teaching profession?” user @ mcarok1.

“By canceling the managerial skills questionnaire for teachers, they tainted their own process, ceasing to be democratic and by excluding and blaming without evidence, they deserve a class action lawsuit for defamation,” he added in another tweet.

The user @ paolabp8 tweeted: “Where is their ‘transparency’ if they do not even give an answer on the reasons for canceling the managerial skills questionnaire, they only denigrate our image in society by calling us copycats.”

In this context, the Usicamm asked the participants to conduct themselves with probity and legality in the development of the processes, remembering that the purpose is for students to have teachers with the knowledge and skills that allow students to achieve their maximum learning.

On Tuesday, the SNTE demanded that Usicamm identify those responsible for using the reagents of the selection process for promotion as merchandise, considering that it is solely responsible for the preparation and administration of the evaluation instruments after noting that the accusation against the teachers is extremely serious and damages their image.